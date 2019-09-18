Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Mulls Uniform Rate of 28 Percent GST on All Lotteries: Report

The Central government is also looking at imposing a ban on the online lottery system. The Home Ministry will have a final say on the issue.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 18, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Mulls Uniform Rate of 28 Percent GST on All Lotteries: Report
File photo of a lottery ticket.
Loading...

The GST Council is considering uniform rate of 28 percent Goods and Services Tax or GST on all lottery as a part of the "one-nation, one-tax".

Controlled by a handful of operators, the lottery industry is pitching for a uniform 12 percent levy and removal of tax on prize money. At present, the GST on state lotteries is 12 percent, while those authorised by the state but run by private agencies are taxed at 28 percent.

The Central government is also looking at imposing a ban on the online lottery system. The Home Ministry will have a final say on the issue, The Times of India reported.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on Friday in Goa. The council members are likely to have an intense debate on lottery rates that has divided states with some favouring the current mechanism of a lower rate for state-run lotteries, and a higher levy on the state-sponsored ones.

Ten states, including Goa, West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, allow lotteries.

The report added that a hike in the rate to 28 percent would be detrimental to the interest of states like West Bengal, but many other states are in favour of an increased tariff.

Many see lotteries as a sin good and think that it should be taxed as higher GST rate will discourage people from spending money on them.

The report said that the issue has been on the agenda of GST Council for several months, there are differences among the finance ministers of the states, which has prompted a reference to a panel of ministers, which was set up last January.

The GST council, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in July had deferred a decision and sought the country’s top legal officer, Attorney General KK Venugopal's view.

As the GST Council meets this Friday, the Centre is expected to push for one rate and Kerala will support the dual structure, a report in Business Standard said.

The council will take the views of both the Attorney General and the group of ministers, who have suggested a single rate, the report said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,563.88 +82.79 ( +0.23%)

NIFTY 50

10,840.65 +23.05 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.10 -1.54
Maruti Suzuki 6,095.05 -0.58
BPCL 382.10 3.62
HDFC 1,988.30 -0.40
Reliance 1,205.70 0.69
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,093.55 -0.61
Yes Bank 64.10 -1.61
ICICI Bank 399.15 -0.36
HDFC 1,988.75 -0.39
Tata Motors 121.85 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 358.25 3.86
BPCL 382.10 3.62
Vedanta 149.70 2.96
JSW Steel 221.40 2.41
IOC 128.30 2.48
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 358.05 3.95
Vedanta 149.45 2.68
SBI 280.50 2.41
Bajaj Finance 3,415.05 1.47
M&M 529.40 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,613.85 -2.92
Coal India 192.35 -2.66
ONGC 127.00 -2.08
Eicher Motors 16,030.40 -1.56
Yes Bank 64.10 -1.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 192.50 -2.58
ONGC 127.00 -2.08
Yes Bank 64.10 -1.61
Bharti Airtel 335.75 -1.21
HDFC Bank 2,186.95 -0.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram