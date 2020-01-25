English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Govt Nominates Debasish Panda to SBI Board
Debasish Panda replaces Ravi Mittal, who has been elevated as secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The government has nominated Debasish Panda, special secretary in the finance ministry, on the board of State Bank of India.
Panda has been appointed as director in the central board of the bank with immediate effect, SBI said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. He replaces Ravi Mittal, who has been elevated as secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
A 1987-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, Panda served in various capacities in both state and central government.
