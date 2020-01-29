Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Notifies Rules for Winding up of Companies under Cos Act

Petitions for winding up of companies are subject to various conditions, including thresholds on turnover and paid-up capital.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Notifies Rules for Winding up of Companies under Cos Act
Image for representation.

New Delhi: In a move that will help lessen the burden on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the government has notified the rules for winding up of companies under the companies law.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has notified the Companies (Winding Up) Rules, 2020, which would be effective from April 1. Petitions for winding up of companies are subject to various conditions, including thresholds on turnover and paid-up capital.

Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head (M&A) at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the rules seek to inter-alia reduce the burden of the NCLT by enabling summary procedures for liquidation to be filed with the central government.

"Though the draft rules had made this available only for small companies, the final rules make it available to companies that have assets of book value not exceeding Rs 1 crore; and have not taken deposits beyond Rs 25 lakh or have no secured loans beyond Rs 50 lakh or turnover beyond Rs 50 crore or paid up capital beyond Rs 1 crore.

"A large part of the procedure applicable to regular companies continues to be applicable to the companies that can opt for the summary procedure. It is therefore unclear if the process will be fast tracked merely by shifting the jurisdiction to the central government," she noted.

Currently, voluntary liquidation cases are primarily taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The rules have been notified under the Companies Act, 2013, which is implemented by the ministry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
CCL Products 207.95 5.08
HDFC 2,403.65 -1.18
ICICI Bank 526.45 -0.32
Bajaj Finance 4,421.75 4.95
HDFC Bank 1,235.95 1.07
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 188.05 6.79
Bajaj Finance 4,421.75 4.95
Nestle 15,868.00 2.95
ITC 236.85 2.64
Infosys 789.45 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,152.70 -1.44
HDFC 2,403.65 -1.18
UltraTechCement 4,570.00 -0.84
Titan Company 1,186.65 -0.68
Sun Pharma 450.05 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram