Govt Permits Exports of Certain Non-woven Fabrics Used for Making Masks & Coveralls

Commuters wearing face masks wait for a bus in Kolkata. (AP)

Commuters wearing face masks wait for a bus in Kolkata. (AP)

However, export of melt blown fabric of any GSM (grams per square metre) continues to be banned.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 9:52 PM IST
The government on Tuesday allowed exports of certain non-woven fabrics used to make masks and coveralls with a view to push outbound shipments. However, export of melt blown fabric of any GSM (grams per square metre) continues to be banned.

A notification dated July 13 was amended "to the extent that only melt blown fabric of any GSM…is prohibited for export. All other non-woven fabrics of any GSM (including GSM 25-70 which were earlier prohibited) are freely allowed for exports," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. The export ban was earlier imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

