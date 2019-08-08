Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Govt Plans to Transfer BSNL Land, Debt to Special Purpose Vehicle; Union Alleges Undervaluation of Assets

BSNL management denied the allegations saying the valuation has been done only on indicative basis and final valuation will be done before disposing the proposed land parcels.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Plans to Transfer BSNL Land, Debt to Special Purpose Vehicle; Union Alleges Undervaluation of Assets
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The government is mulling to transfer land assets and loans of loss making BSNL to a special purpose vehicle in an effort to make the state-owned telecom firm a debt free entity.

Employees Union of BSNL, however, has alleged that the land parcels proposed to be transferred to the SPV at value of Rs 20,210 crore are at prime locations of big cities and are "grossly undervalued".

BSNL management denied the allegations saying the valuation has been done only on indicative basis and final valuation will be done before disposing the proposed land parcels. The SPV is proposed to sell the land parcel and pay off BSNL debt estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore.

"It is astonishing to note that in the name of monetisation of lands, for the purpose of making BSNL a debt free company, BSNL's land are being transferred to the SPV at a "throw-away price," BSNL Employees Union said in a letter to the telecom secretary.

The union said that market value of the 63 land parcels identified for transfer to SPV is very high, however, these are being transferred at a "dirt cheap price" in the name of book value.

When contacted BSNL Chairman and MD P K Purwar said, "Such allegations are baseless and incorrect since the valuation has been done on indicative basis for the purpose of preparation of cabinet note. Final valuation will be done by a government registered valuer. The SPV proposed is also 100 per cent owned by government of India like BSNL".

The union said that it gathered information around land parcel of Chennai and Kerala circle and found them grossly under valued.

"In Chennai City, 8 land parcels are being transferred by BSNL to the SPV. The total market value of these land parcels has been determined by the BSNL management as Rs 2,753.67 crore.

Whereas, the market value of these 8 land parcels comes to Rs 3,867.89 crore. Thus, it could be understood that in Chennai city alone, the BSNL's land parcels are being under valued by Rs 1,262.89 crore," the letter said.

It also alleged that BSNL has identified 10 acres of land in the Regional Telecom Training Centre in Thiruvananthapuram at a value of Rs 10 lakh/cent (apprx 435.5 sq ft), while Kerala government six years ago paid Rs 15 lakh/cent compensation for road widening.

"The SPV, which has been created to sell BSNL's land, is going to hand over these lands to the corporates and to the entrepreneurs, at a throw away price. We are afraid that, in this process, BSNL is going to incur a massive financial loss," the union said in the letter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,327.36 +636.86 ( +1.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,032.45 +176.95 ( +1.63%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,152.35 3.87
Indiabulls Hsg 444.35 -0.24
Axis Bank 660.10 0.02
HDFC Bank 2,233.15 2.25
Yes Bank 89.20 2.71
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 414.60 1.52
Reliance 1,151.95 3.87
Axis Bank 660.00 -0.01
Vodafone Idea 5.63 5.63
Indiabulls Hsg 444.35 -0.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.25 6.41
Tata Motors 124.05 5.66
JSW Steel 221.70 4.45
M&M 539.55 4.10
Reliance 1,152.35 3.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.00 6.43
Tata Motors 123.95 5.58
M&M 539.50 4.06
Bajaj Auto 2,705.55 3.99
Reliance 1,151.95 3.87
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 367.40 -3.80
Cipla 503.05 -2.94
UltraTechCement 4,233.15 -2.50
IndusInd Bank 1,414.05 -0.86
Indiabulls Hsg 444.35 -0.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 367.40 -3.77
IndusInd Bank 1,415.05 -0.81
Axis Bank 660.00 -0.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram