Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt Probing Flipkart, Amazon for Alleged Discount Sales, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

According to reports, e-commerce majors have grossed up over USD 3 billion in gross merchandise value during the festive sales held over the past fortnight, which typically see over half of their annual sales.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Probing Flipkart, Amazon for Alleged Discount Sales, Says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
Image for Representation

Mumbai: The government is probing Wal-Mart-owned Flipkart and Amazon over the alleged predatory pricing, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Warning of stringent action as per the law for any violation, he said detailed questionnaires have been sent to these companies and their response is awaited.

According to media reports, the e-commerce majors have grossed up over USD 3 billion in gross merchandise value during the festive sales held over the past fortnight, which typically see over half of their annual sales.

"E-commerce companies have no right to offer discounts or adopt predatory prices. Selling products cheaper and resulting the retail sector to incur losses is not allowed," Goyal told reporters here.

They are also not permitted to own products and sell them, he said and that they are only platforms helping sellers connect with potential buyers.

Without specifying the exact transgressions, Goyal said his ministry has received complaints from the traders body CAIT alleging violations of norms by these players.

"A detailed questionnaire has been sent to them. Today or tomorrow, a supplementary questionnaire will also be sent," he said and reminded that he had earlier also warned these e-commerce players.

"We will take stringent action against them, if there is violation of any law in letter or in spirit. The law is

clear. Action will be taken as per the law," he said.

The national traders body CAIT had in a letter on Monday urged Goyal to order an audit into the business model of all e-commerce firms and the foreign-owned Amazon and Flipkart in particular.

In the letter, CAIT also said since Amazon and Flipkart claim that individual brands are offering discounts,

government should convene a meeting with major brands to ascertain the truth.

"The business model of Amazon and Flipkart should be audited by the government to arrive at the real conclusion," it said in the letter.

Following the complaint from the traders body, senior officials of the department for promotion of industry and internal trade had met with Amazon and Flipkart representatives last week.

Goyal scotched rumours that the Railways might exit its ticketing arm IRCTC which had a stellar stock market debut earlier this week following a hugely successful IPO.

There is no plan to fully sell IRCTC. This is speculation based on wrong information, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,586.35 +122.35 ( +1.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.47
Indiabulls Hsg 197.95 14.39
Reliance 1,396.50 1.76
SBI 265.45 3.67
Zee Entertain 264.45 1.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.19
Indiabulls Hsg 197.15 14.03
RBL Bank 289.85 12.32
Tata Motors 138.15 9.82
HUL 2,107.80 1.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.47
Tata Motors 139.50 10.85
Eicher Motors 20,491.85 6.61
IndusInd Bank 1,340.10 5.15
SBI 265.45 3.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.19
Tata Motors 138.15 9.82
IndusInd Bank 1,339.80 5.13
SBI 265.45 3.73
Bajaj Auto 3,110.30 2.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 148.30 -1.07
Grasim 724.55 -0.86
TCS 2,030.95 -0.75
HCL Tech 1,093.05 -0.71
UltraTechCement 4,260.45 -0.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,089.45 -1.04
Vedanta 148.15 -1.04
Power Grid Corp 197.70 -0.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,601.00 -0.31
Infosys 769.10 -0.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram