News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Business»Govt Proposes Rs 1,000 Cr for Welfare of Tea Workers in Assam, West Bengal
1-MIN READ

Govt Proposes Rs 1,000 Cr for Welfare of Tea Workers in Assam, West Bengal

The COVID-infused lockdown resulted in an estimated crop loss of 150 million kilogram in Assam and West Bengal during March to June.

The COVID-infused lockdown resulted in an estimated crop loss of 150 million kilogram in Assam and West Bengal during March to June.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the welfare of Bengal and Assam tea workers.

The government on Monday proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states – Assam and West Bengal. In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the same.

"I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22. West Bengal and Assam are the two big tea producing states in the country.

.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...