Govt Pursuing Efforts to Set Up Second Airport in Major Cities
Passenger traffic growth turned negative in April in the wake of the crisis at full-service carrier Jet Airways, which subsequently suspended operations due to cash crunch.
Picture for Representation. ( Photo: Getty)
Seoul: To meet rising passenger demand, the civil aviation ministry is pursuing efforts to have a second airport in major cities and requesting state governments to reserve land for building the aerodromes, according to a senior official.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said second aerodromes are required in major Indian cities, considering the way the aviation sector is growing. State-owned AAI manages 125 airports, including 11 international aerodromes.
Noting that land acquisition is a problem in the country, Mohapatra said at least 2,000 acres of land is required for construction of an airport.
"We have been writing to state governments from the ministry and the AAI to reserve land somewhere in the vicinity of the city for a second airport and use land restrictions so that structures do not come up," he told PTI in an interview.
While Mumbai and Delhi are set to have a second airport, Visakhapatnam might also have a second aerodrome.
"We are (also) trying for Kolkata, Chennai, Pune and other places," Mohapatra said while speaking on the sidelines of a conference here recently.
India has been one of the fastest growing domestic aviation markets in the world. However, passenger traffic growth turned negative in April in the wake of the crisis at full-service carrier Jet Airways, which subsequently suspended operations due to cash crunch.
In April, all operational airports handled 26.70 million passengers and 2,75,150 tonnes of freight, as per latest AAI data.
Global airlines' grouping IATA has said that India and China are projected to account for nearly half of the air passenger growth worldwide over the next two decades, with travellers coming from all walks of life.
Responding to a query on Jet Airways, Mohapatra said there has been no impact on the finances of the AAI.
"We took back all the money that Jet had to pay (as dues). We monitor airlines' dues very seriously in a structured manner and we have recovered whatever dues they owed
to us," he noted.
However, Mohapatra also said the suspension of operations by Jet Airways had a significant impact as around 700 slots at airports fell vacant.
A significant number of slots vacated by Jet Airways have been awarded to other airlines on a temporary basis.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|731.10
|-0.64
|SBI
|342.05
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Just Dial
|739.80
|2.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Real
|128.20
|-2.58
|AAVAS Financier
|1,376.75
|1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|732.85
|-0.45
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Dewan Housing
|83.50
|-11.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|279.65
|2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,552.20
|1.94
|Tech Mahindra
|750.75
|1.73
|Bajaj Finance
|3,509.45
|1.64
|M&M
|644.05
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,550.90
|1.90
|Bajaj Finance
|3,511.40
|1.69
|M&M
|644.00
|1.49
|SBI
|341.65
|1.36
|ICICI Bank
|416.85
|1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,580.70
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|139.90
|-2.44
|Power Grid Corp
|191.75
|-1.89
|Cipla
|549.50
|-1.84
|JSW Steel
|262.40
|-1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|139.95
|-2.37
|Power Grid Corp
|191.20
|-2.22
|Coal India
|265.00
|-1.23
|Sun Pharma
|399.55
|-1.13
|Bajaj Auto
|2,964.05
|-0.89
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 122 Crore
- Weekly Tech Recap: Apple WWDC 2019, PUBG Lite, Redmi K20 India Launch and More
- Ananya Panday Shuts Down Rumours of Lying About Admission at USC, Shares Pics of Certificates
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
- ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s