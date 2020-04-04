BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Government Puts Curbs on Exports of Diagnostic Kits With Immediate Effect

Image for representation. Reuters

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Saturday banned the export of diagnostic kits from India as the country faces major shortages of medical equipment needed for Covid-19 testing and treatment.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Saturday put curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with a view to discourage shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak.


"The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.


The move would help in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis as these kits are required for testing of patients.


Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the DGFT for outbound shipments.

