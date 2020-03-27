BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Govt Raises Rs 11,500 Crore from Strategic Sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC

Image for representation.

The government has sold 74.49 per cent stake in THDC for Rs 7,500 crore and 100 per cent in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 4:00 PM IST
The government has raised Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of two state-run power companies, THDC and NEEPCO, to NTPC.

The government has sold 74.49 per cent stake in THDC for Rs 7,500 crore and 100 per cent in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore.

With this, the total disinvestment proceeds in the current financial year stand at over Rs 46,500 crore. The Revised Estimates had pegged disinvestment receipts in the current financial year at Rs 65,000 crore.

"DIPAM completed two more strategic disinvestment transactions. GoI's 74.49 per cent stake in THDC at a consideration of Rs 7500 cr and 100 per cent stake in NEEPCO at Rs 4000 cr has been disinvested in favour of NTPC," Secretary DIPAM said in a tweet.

DIPAM is the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

