Govt Relaxes Export Conditions for N95 Masks, Medical Coveralls

The government on Tuesday relaxed curbs on exporting of masks and medical coveralls that are mostly used to control coronavirus infections. "The export policy of N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent is revised from prohibited to restricted category," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

A monthly export quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licenses to eligible applicants, it said. The criteria for export of these masks would issued separately.

The DGFT has also removed export curbs on 2/3 ply surgical masks, and medical coveralls of all classes and categories. "The export policy of 2/3 ply surgical masks, medical coveralls of all classes and categories (including medical coveralls for COVID-19) is amended from restricted to free category and these coveralls (including gowns and aprons of all types) are now freely exportable," it added.

However, the DGFT said that medical goggles continue to remain in restricted category with a monthly export quota of 20 lakh units and nitrile/NBR gloves continue to remain prohibited for outbound shipments.