Govt Removes Surgical Masks and Gloves from Export Ban List
Last month, the government put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from air borne particles amidst outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus in China.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The government has removed surgical masks and gloves from the list of banned export items, according to a notification.
Last month, the government put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from air borne particles amidst outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus in China.
The move assumed significance as there could be a spurt in demand for such products due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus that has claimed more than 500 lives in China.
"... items such as surgical masks/disposable masks and all gloves except NBR gloves are allowed freely for export," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.
However, it said that export of all other personal protection equipment, including N-95 and other equipment accompanying masks and gloves shall remain prohibited fir exports.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|AAVAS Financier
|1,843.40
|-6.02
|ICICI Bank
|536.40
|-0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,857.55
|-0.19
|Nestle
|16,305.95
|0.13
|Welspun India
|44.80
|3.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|115.70
|3.30
|ONGC
|109.30
|1.91
|Axis Bank
|745.90
|1.21
|HCL Tech
|607.50
|1.36
|Hero Motocorp
|2,442.15
|1.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|173.60
|-2.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,298.70
|-2.69
|M&M
|568.80
|-1.95
|Reliance
|1,433.75
|-1.64
|Tata Steel
|470.95
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Brad Pitt to ’1917,′ What to Anticipate at Oscars 2020
- Bigg Boss 13: Times When Contestants Got Embarrassed as Personal Lives Get Discussed on National TV
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida
- Dynamos Ultras, Defunct-Delhi Dynamos Supporter Group, to Manage Delhi United FC
- Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Available on Select Nokia Phones, Here's How to Enable