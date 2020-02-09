Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Removes Surgical Masks and Gloves from Export Ban List

Last month, the government put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from air borne particles amidst outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus in China.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 10:28 PM IST
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The government has removed surgical masks and gloves from the list of banned export items, according to a notification.

Last month, the government put a ban on exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from air borne particles amidst outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus in China.

The move assumed significance as there could be a spurt in demand for such products due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus that has claimed more than 500 lives in China.

"... items such as surgical masks/disposable masks and all gloves except NBR gloves are allowed freely for export," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

However, it said that export of all other personal protection equipment, including N-95 and other equipment accompanying masks and gloves shall remain prohibited fir exports.

