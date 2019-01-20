English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Sacks 2 PNB Executives for Ignoring RBI Advice That May Have Prevented Nirav Modi Fraud
The executive directors allegedly failed to follow RBI advice to link SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) with the core banking system of PNB.
Representative image
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has sacked two executive directors of Nirav Modi scam-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) for their alleged failure in exercising proper control over the functioning of the bank.
Their services were terminated from January 18, as per the Finance Ministry notification.
The central government has removed KV Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan from the office of Executive Director (ED) of PNB with immediate effect, it said.
It is alleged that there were procedural lapses on part of both the EDs as they fail to take cognisance of the Reserve Bank of India advice of linking SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) with Core Banking Solution (CBS) system of the bank.
The circular was issued in 2016. Some banks implemented the directive, while some did not, including PNB.
Rao was to retire this month, while Sharan was to superannuate in May this year.
In August last year, the government dismissed Allahabad Bank's Usha Ananathasubramanian in connection with country's biggest bank fraud allegedly carried out by Nirav Modi and associates at PNB. She was MD and CEO of PNB before moving to Allahabad Bank.
Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. A Mumbai branch of PNB had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Modi since March 2011.
The total number of LoUs issued to the companies of Nirav Modi, his relatives and the Nirav Modi Group are 1,213, and to Mehul Choksi, his relatives and the Gitanjali Group are 377.
The CBI has already filed chargesheet in this case. The chargesheet has mentioned names of many employees and top management, including former MD and EDs of the bank.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Their services were terminated from January 18, as per the Finance Ministry notification.
The central government has removed KV Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan from the office of Executive Director (ED) of PNB with immediate effect, it said.
It is alleged that there were procedural lapses on part of both the EDs as they fail to take cognisance of the Reserve Bank of India advice of linking SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) with Core Banking Solution (CBS) system of the bank.
The circular was issued in 2016. Some banks implemented the directive, while some did not, including PNB.
Rao was to retire this month, while Sharan was to superannuate in May this year.
In August last year, the government dismissed Allahabad Bank's Usha Ananathasubramanian in connection with country's biggest bank fraud allegedly carried out by Nirav Modi and associates at PNB. She was MD and CEO of PNB before moving to Allahabad Bank.
Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking. A Mumbai branch of PNB had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Modi since March 2011.
The total number of LoUs issued to the companies of Nirav Modi, his relatives and the Nirav Modi Group are 1,213, and to Mehul Choksi, his relatives and the Gitanjali Group are 377.
The CBI has already filed chargesheet in this case. The chargesheet has mentioned names of many employees and top management, including former MD and EDs of the bank.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,401.30
|0.85
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sundar: MS Dhoni the Floater Could be India’s World Cup Trump Card
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
- Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain Suffers Paralytic Stroke, Condition Critical
- Bumrah Bowls the Best Yorker in World Cricket Currently - Akram
- 'Mahi Maar Raha Hai': Twitter Hails Dhoni as India Register Historic ODI Series Win in Australia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results