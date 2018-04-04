English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Saves Rs 83,000 Crore Due to Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme: NITI Aayog CEO
"The linkage of Aadhaar and DBT has helped government save close Rs 83,000 crore. We have linked 437 scheme under DBT. We have knocked off 2.7 crore fake ration card," Amitabh Kant said.
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (CNN-News18)
New Delhi: Making a strong pitch for digitization, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said the government has been able to save Rs 83,000 crore through direct benefit transfer scheme.
He said that advantages of digitization are so enormous in making India a progressive, effective society.
India need to move forward aggressively and radically on this front but under strong privacy law, he said at an NCAER event here.
"The linkage of Aadhaar and DBT has helped government save close Rs 83,000 crore. We have linked 437 scheme under DBT. We have knocked off 2.7 crore fake ration card," he said.
Besides, PFMS has been very an efficient and effective tool for monitoring of government funds, he said.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
