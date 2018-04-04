GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Saves Rs 83,000 Crore Due to Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme: NITI Aayog CEO

"The linkage of Aadhaar and DBT has helped government save close Rs 83,000 crore. We have linked 437 scheme under DBT. We have knocked off 2.7 crore fake ration card," Amitabh Kant said.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2018, 11:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Saves Rs 83,000 Crore Due to Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme: NITI Aayog CEO
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (CNN-News18)
New Delhi: Making a strong pitch for digitization, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said the government has been able to save Rs 83,000 crore through direct benefit transfer scheme.

He said that advantages of digitization are so enormous in making India a progressive, effective society.

India need to move forward aggressively and radically on this front but under strong privacy law, he said at an NCAER event here.

"The linkage of Aadhaar and DBT has helped government save close Rs 83,000 crore. We have linked 437 scheme under DBT. We have knocked off 2.7 crore fake ration card," he said.

Besides, PFMS has been very an efficient and effective tool for monitoring of government funds, he said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,019.07 -351.56 ( -1.05%)

Nifty 50

10,128.40 -116.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 355.60 +12.50 +3.64
ICICI Bank 268.65 -1.40 -0.52
Tata Steel 560.55 -19.15 -3.30
Reliance 894.90 -4.65 -0.52
HEG 2,899.10 -292.35 -9.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 2,903.80 -287.85 -9.02
Tata Steel 560.45 -19.05 -3.29
ICICI Securitie 445.05 -74.95 -14.41
Tata Motors 355.70 +12.35 +3.60
Birla Corp 769.85 +5.45 +0.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 355.60 +12.50 +3.64
Eicher Motors 28,934.25 +944.25 +3.37
Bajaj Finance 1,850.20 +15.95 +0.87
HUL 1,357.45 +9.05 +0.67
Hero Motocorp 3,667.15 +22.20 +0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 355.70 +12.35 +3.60
Tata Motors (D) 198.90 +5.50 +2.84
Hero Motocorp 3,669.95 +29.65 +0.81
HUL 1,356.35 +7.90 +0.59
Adani Ports 367.35 +0.55 +0.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 732.50 -33.15 -4.33
Hindalco 200.80 -7.15 -3.44
Tata Steel 560.55 -19.15 -3.30
Vedanta 274.30 -8.90 -3.14
Titan Company 904.35 -27.60 -2.96
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 560.45 -19.05 -3.29
Axis Bank 490.15 -13.15 -2.61
Larsen 1,296.35 -33.55 -2.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,078.20 -24.80 -2.25
Yes Bank 305.65 -7.00 -2.24
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study

Recommended For You