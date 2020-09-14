Govt Seeks Rs 1.67 Trillion in Additional Budgetary Spending for Current Fiscal Year

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
The government sought an additional 466.02 billion rupees to transfer to states and 100 billion rupees more for its food subsidy scheme, the government said in a statement on Monday.
September 14, 2020
India's government said it is seeking parliamentary approval to spend 1.67 trillion rupees ($22.8 billion) for the current fiscal year.
