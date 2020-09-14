BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Govt Seeks Rs 1.67 Trillion in Additional Budgetary Spending for Current Fiscal Year

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The government sought an additional 466.02 billion rupees to transfer to states and 100 billion rupees more for its food subsidy scheme, the government said in a statement on Monday.

India's government said it is seeking parliamentary approval to spend 1.67 trillion rupees ($22.8 billion) for the current fiscal year.

India's federal government sought an additional 466.02 billion rupees to transfer to states and 100 billion rupees more for its food subsidy scheme, the government said in a statement on Monday.

