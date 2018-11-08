GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Set to Make Further Amendments to Companies Law of 'Urgent Nature'

In a notice, the ministry said certain amendments of "urgent nature would be required to further strengthen the corporate governance and enforcement framework".

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Set to Make Further Amendments to Companies Law of 'Urgent Nature'
Image for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government plans to make more amendments of "urgent nature" to the companies law, including to certain provisions regarding CSR spending, according to a notice.

Days after promulgating an ordinance to amend the Companies Act, 2013, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has now sought comments from stakeholders for proposed changes to the law.

In a notice, the ministry said certain amendments of "urgent nature would be required to further strengthen the corporate governance and enforcement framework".

A committee to review the penal offences under the Act had suggested various amendments to the law. Pursuant to the recommendations, an ordinance was promulgated on November 2.

Now, the ministry has sought comments from stakeholders on the fresh set of proposed amendments by November 20.

Among others, amendments have been proposed to the CSR provisions. Under the law, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards social welfare activities. In case the entities concerned fail to spend the requisite amount, they have to provide reasons for the same.

According to the proposed changes, any amount remaining under CSR provisions should be transferred by the company within 30 days from the end of the financial year to "a special account to be opened by the company in that behalf for that financial year in any scheduled bank".

It would be called "the Unspent Corporate Social Responsibility Account, and such amount shall be spent by the company in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy within a period of three financial years from the date of such transfer," as per the notice.

Certain amendments have also been proposed regarding the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

After promulgation of the ordinance, the ministry had on November 2 said the move is expected to reduce pendency of cases before special courts by 60 per cent besides bringing down applicable penalties for small companies.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,237.68 +245.77 ( +0.70%)

NIFTY 50

10,598.40 +68.40 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infibeam Avenue 49.90 14.06
Reliance 1,110.70 0.60
PC Jeweller 83.40 0.12
SBI 286.55 0.03
Axis Bank 606.85 -0.10
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infibeam Avenue 49.80 14.09
Reliance 1,110.55 0.64
Tata Motors 195.10 1.17
Maruti Suzuki 7,135.45 0.88
Axis Bank 607.10 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 792.90 1.86
HPCL 229.60 1.46
Infosys 675.50 1.36
BPCL 288.75 1.28
IOC 138.95 1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 793.50 1.97
Infosys 676.00 1.38
Tata Motors 195.10 1.17
Hero Motocorp 2,889.95 1.15
Vedanta 209.95 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 446.85 -0.30
Axis Bank 606.85 -0.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 607.10 -0.08
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...