Govt Taking Steps to Check Onion Prices: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Blames Storage Problems
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that there are several structural issues related to storage of onions and the government is trying to address them.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said in Lok Sabha that the government has taken a host of measures including imports to deal with the rising prices of onion.
She said that there are several structural issues related to storage of onions and the government is trying to address them.
The Minister was replying to the debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants. Prices of onions prices in many places have crossed Rs
100 per kg because of shortage.
Steps taken by the government to check rising prices of onion include ban on exports, imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.
She also said that due to implementation of direct benefit transfer scheme, the government has been able to save Rs 1.41 lakh crore in the last five years.
The government plugged all loopholes through DBT and "all dalals and middlemen have been eliminated from the system", she said.
Lok Sabha later passed the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants allowing the government to spend an additional Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore in the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the current fiscal ending March 2020.
The total cash outgo will be about Rs 19,000 crore. The government has sought Rs 8,820.62 crore as grants for Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in lieu of the erstwhile state's share of 14th Finance Commission Award.
Another Rs 4,557 crore will be infused in the IDBI Bank through recapitalisation bonds, while Rs 2,500 crore will go into recapitalisation of state-owned insurance companies.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|5.88
|ICICI Bank
|529.25
|3.91
|Reliance
|1,552.70
|-1.66
|Larsen
|1,285.10
|-2.14
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|63.05
|5.97
|Coal India
|202.70
|-1.41
|CSB Bank
|300.10
|53.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|288.25
|-0.93
|Reliance
|1,552.55
|-1.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.08
|Yes Bank
|63.00
|5.88
|ICICI Bank
|529.25
|3.91
|Vedanta
|144.20
|3.22
|Hindalco
|201.10
|2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|169.40
|7.11
|Yes Bank
|63.05
|5.97
|TML-D
|70.25
|5.24
|ICICI Bank
|529.35
|4.00
|Vedanta
|144.10
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,285.10
|-2.14
|Reliance
|1,552.70
|-1.66
|Coal India
|202.75
|-1.39
|IOC
|126.85
|-1.28
|Asian Paints
|1,720.30
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,285.20
|-2.16
|Reliance
|1,552.55
|-1.67
|Asian Paints
|1,720.60
|-0.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,075.55
|-0.93
|Power Grid Corp
|188.40
|-0.53
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Derulo Slams Instagram for Removing Steamy Photo
- Kit Harrington Reveals why Jon Snow Killed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details
- Twitter Trends with #SatyamevaJayate and Memes as Chidambaram is Granted Bail from Tihar Jail
- Virgil Van Dijk's Joke on Ronaldo's Absence From Ballon d'Or Ceremony Sparks Backlash