Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Govt to Clarify on Applicability of FDI Policy on Digital Media: Report

In the print media sector, 26 per cent FDI is allowed through government approval route. Similarly, 49 per cent FDI is permitted in broadcasting content services through government approval route.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt to Clarify on Applicability of FDI Policy on Digital Media: Report
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Loading...

New Delhi: The government is likely to come out with a clarification on applicability of the foreign direct investment policy on the digital media sector, official sources said.

The present FDI policy is silent on the fast-growing digital media segment.

In the print media sector, 26 per cent FDI is allowed through government approval route. Similarly, 49 per cent FDI is permitted in broadcasting content services through government approval route.

But 100 per cent is allowed for up-linking of non-news and current affairs' TV channels, and down-linking of TV channels through automatic approval route.

"In the FDI policy, digital media does not find a place. As the sector is growing fast, we are looking at it will come under FDI cap or not," a source said.

The proposal is worked out by the commerce and industry ministry, sources said.

On in the proposal, Deloitte Partner Jehil Thakkar said that this is a great move by the government as it would help media companies to raise additional capital for their digital media segment.

"The government should clarify about the FDI cap in the sector and whether that FDI will be coming through automatic route or not, he said.

Thakkar added that at present a significant part of the growth in the media sector is coming from the digital area. "Additional capital is needed to keep this growth going and FDI would be the most welcoming thing in this."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech in July had stated that the government would examine suggestions of further opening up of FDI in aviation, media (animation, AVGC) and insurance sectors in consultation with all stakeholders with a view to attracting more overseas investment.

FDI in India dipped 1 per cent to USD 44.36 billion in 2018-19.

Last year, the government had relaxed FDI rules for several sectors, including single-brand retail, non-banking financial companies and construction.

Foreign investments are considered crucial for India, which needs billions of dollars for overhauling its infrastructure sector such as ports, airports and highways to boost growth.

FDI helps in improving the country's balance of payments situation and strengthen the rupee value against other global currencies, especially the US dollar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,350.33 +38.80 ( +0.10%)

NIFTY 50

11,047.80 +18.40 ( +0.17%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 550.75 -0.11
HDFC 2,100.00 -0.84
Reliance 1,278.00 -0.80
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
HDFC Bank 2,227.70 -0.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 290.95 0.38
Indiabulls Hsg 551.10 -0.04
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
Maruti Suzuki 5,975.15 2.74
SpiceJet 143.50 3.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 549.05 4.14
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
Power Grid Corp 211.15 2.92
Maruti Suzuki 5,975.05 2.73
IndusInd Bank 1,439.10 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 79.45 3.79
Power Grid Corp 211.25 2.85
Maruti Suzuki 5,975.15 2.74
IndusInd Bank 1,438.25 2.70
Axis Bank 675.55 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,165.10 -1.78
Vedanta 144.40 -1.47
HCL Tech 1,062.75 -1.25
BPCL 351.20 -0.92
HDFC 2,100.00 -0.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,163.50 -1.87
Vedanta 144.30 -1.54
HCL Tech 1,061.65 -1.37
HDFC 2,098.75 -0.91
Reliance 1,277.40 -0.85
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram