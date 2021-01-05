News18 Logo

business

Govt to Come up with Special Window for Financial Investors Facilitation for Global Investors in Budget 2021
1-MIN READ

Govt to Come up with Special Window for Financial Investors Facilitation for Global Investors in Budget 2021

A file photo of the ministry of finance, New Delhi.

A file photo of the ministry of finance, New Delhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the upcoming Budget for 2021-22 will sustain the momentum of public spending on infrastructure and have a 'vibrancy' to ensure the economic revival continues.

The Central government during the upcoming Union Budget 2021 may announce a Special Window for Financial Investors Facilitation.

Sources informed CNBC-Awaaz that this will be especially for global financial investors having investment proposal of more than Rs 5,000 crore. As per the proposal within 3 days investors will get a response from the government on the proposal.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the upcoming Budget for 2021-22 will sustain the momentum of public spending on infrastructure and have a "vibrancy" to ensure the economic revival continues. She also said the pace of disinvestment, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, will pick up in the coming months.

The Budget for the 2021-22 fiscal is expected to be tabled in Parliament on February 1.


