Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Govt to Import 1 Lakh Tonnes of Onion to Check Price Rise, Says Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

While state-owned trading firm MMTC will import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 7:32 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The government on Saturday decided to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion to control prices that have shot up to about Rs 100 per kg in the retail market.

While state-owned trading firm MMTC will import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market. This decision was taken at a meeting of a committee of secretaries held on Saturday.

"The government has taken a decision to import one lakh tonnes of onion to control prices," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet.

The MMTC has been asked to import onions and make it available for distribution in the domestic market, between November 15 and December 15 period, he added.

Nafed has been directed to supply imported onions across the country, the minister said.

Onion prices have risen sharply for more than a month due to tight supply. The retail prices have increased up to Rs 100 per kg in the national capital and ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in other parts of the country, as per the trade data.

