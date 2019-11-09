Govt to Import 1 Lakh Tonnes of Onion to Check Price Rise, Says Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan
While state-owned trading firm MMTC will import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The government on Saturday decided to import 1 lakh tonnes of onion to control prices that have shot up to about Rs 100 per kg in the retail market.
While state-owned trading firm MMTC will import onions, cooperative Nafed will supply the key kitchen items in the domestic market. This decision was taken at a meeting of a committee of secretaries held on Saturday.
"The government has taken a decision to import one lakh tonnes of onion to control prices," Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a tweet.
The MMTC has been asked to import onions and make it available for distribution in the domestic market, between November 15 and December 15 period, he added.
Nafed has been directed to supply imported onions across the country, the minister said.
Onion prices have risen sharply for more than a month due to tight supply. The retail prices have increased up to Rs 100 per kg in the national capital and ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in other parts of the country, as per the trade data.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.95
|3.76
|ICICI Bank
|489.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|241.65
|1.38
|IndusInd Bank
|1,422.80
|2.96
|DLF
|203.10
|5.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|69.00
|3.76
|Indiabulls Hsg
|241.80
|1.32
|Colgate
|1,579.20
|-1.40
|ICICI Bank
|489.45
|2.25
|RBL Bank
|323.90
|4.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.95
|3.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,422.80
|2.96
|ICICI Bank
|489.45
|2.28
|Eicher Motors
|21,689.65
|1.24
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,600.25
|1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|69.00
|3.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,423.50
|3.08
|ICICI Bank
|489.45
|2.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,600.20
|1.01
|HCL Tech
|1,150.10
|0.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|218.30
|-4.86
|Sun Pharma
|422.10
|-4.20
|GAIL
|127.05
|-3.82
|UPL
|555.85
|-3.78
|Vedanta
|155.50
|-3.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|421.80
|-4.23
|Vedanta
|155.50
|-3.39
|ONGC
|138.35
|-2.64
|TCS
|2,129.95
|-2.54
|HUL
|2,086.25
|-2.41
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tahira Kashyap Made Me Realise It Is Okay to Share Problems, Says Shah Rukh Khan
- Kriti Kharbanda or Pulkit Samrat, Who Does Better Pole Dance?
- 'Brave' Goat Who Had the Befriended Tiger It Was 'Meal' For, Passes Away
- Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes