Govt to Launch Scheme for Exporters to Reimburse State Levies This Year: Budget 2020

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Business
1-min read

Govt to Launch Scheme for Exporters to Reimburse State Levies This Year: Budget 2020

In a scheme proposed to launch this year, VAT, electricity duties and fuel used for transportation will get refunded.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 1:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt to Launch Scheme for Exporters to Reimburse State Levies This Year: Budget 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that a scheme for exporters will be launched this year to reimburse the taxes and duties paid by them. The aim, she said, is to boost the dwindling outward shipments from the country.

The scheme proposes to digitally refund exporters the duties and taxes levied at the Centre, state, and local levels, she said, while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21. These taxes include the value added tax (VAT), electricity duties and fuel used for transportation, which are not getting exempted or refunded under any other existing mechanism.

The move assumes significance as merchandise export from India scheme (MEIS) was not in compliance with global trade rules. Under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, certain duties like state taxes on power, oil, water, and education cess, are allowed to be refunded.

Sitharaman said that the Centres and state governments were attempting to develop each district as an export hub. Institutional mechanisms are being created for the purpose, she said. The country's exports shrunk for the fifth month in a row by 1.8 per cent in December 2019 to USD 27.36 billion.

Imports too declined by 8.83 per cent to USD 38.61 billion; bringing down the trade deficit to USD 11.25 billion during the month under review. The trade deficit during December 2018 was USD 14.49 billion. During April-December 2019-20, exports slipped 1.96 per cent to USD 239.29 billion and imports declined by 8.9 per cent to USD 357.39 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 118.10 billion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,218.05 0.50
SBI 313.15 -1.70
Larsen 1,320.05 -3.58
Reliance 1,401.60 -0.72
Tata Motors 170.90 -3.23
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,134.25 2.64
HUL 2,071.85 1.85
Tech Mahindra 806.40 1.38
Infosys 782.50 0.79
Bharti Airtel 497.80 0.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 227.05 -3.49
Larsen 1,320.05 -3.58
Tata Motors 170.90 -3.23
HDFC 2,334.00 -3.25
Axis Bank 713.80 -2.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram