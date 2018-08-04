GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt to Make Amendments in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to Dispel 'Myths'

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code gives creditors control over the resolution process, and the freedom to make commercial decisions without judicial intervention.

PTI

Updated:August 4, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt to Make Amendments in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to Dispel 'Myths'
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government is ready to make further changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code if required, a senior official said on Friday.

While noting that the Code is a game changer, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas also sought to dispel certain "myths" regarding the law, including provisions related to barring of wilful defaulters from the bidding process for stressed assets.

The government is "more than willing to take any good suggestions and evaluate (them) and make further changes to the Code, if required", he said in New Delhi.

The Code, which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, has already been amended twice.

"The IBC is the first major step on a long journey towards building a credit market in India that can support entrepreneurship, without compromising on financial stability," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs P P Chaudhary said.

Noting that the Code has been able to meet stakeholders' expectations to a great extent, he said the government is committed to strengthen the fabric of corporate structure.

The Code gives creditors control over the resolution process, and the freedom to make commercial decisions without judicial intervention, he said.

"It (the Code) moved away from the debtor-in-possession model by dispossessing the management once the debtor is in resolution process.

"This had two direct advantages — Indian promoters now see insolvency and debt default as a credible threat and it assures creditors that value in the debtor is protected as they look for options to effectively re-organise the debtor," the minister added.

Citing the IBBI, Srinivas said that out of the 32-odd resolutions, 270 per cent of the liquidation value was received and so many jobs were secured.

"There is no magic wand. How can you expect 100 per cent recovery?," he said, amid concerns in certain quarters about lenders having to take haircuts during the insolvency process.

They were speaking at a conference organised by the IBBI and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is implementing the Code. IBBI Chairperson M S Sahoo and other senior officials were also present.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,556.16 +391.00 ( +1.05%)

Nifty 50

11,360.80 +116.10 ( +1.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 574.75 +27.50 +5.03
Titan Company 919.20 -2.30 -0.25
Reliance 1,176.95 +8.60 +0.74
Indiabulls Hsg 1,377.50 +78.95 +6.08
HDFC Bank 2,121.65 -8.55 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,378.30 +77.15 +5.93
Tejas Networks 260.20 -11.95 -4.39
Infosys 1,364.10 +8.70 +0.64
ICICI Bank 304.80 +6.95 +2.33
SBI 298.60 +4.60 +1.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,377.50 +78.95 +6.08
Axis Bank 574.75 +27.50 +5.03
Vedanta 222.40 +8.25 +3.85
Yes Bank 373.20 +11.40 +3.15
GAIL 388.20 +10.55 +2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 574.35 +28.25 +5.17
Vedanta 221.85 +7.70 +3.60
Yes Bank 372.45 +10.70 +2.96
ICICI Bank 304.80 +6.95 +2.33
Kotak Mahindra 1,309.20 +28.20 +2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 662.75 -6.25 -0.93
Tata Motors 258.45 -2.40 -0.92
Grasim 1,006.20 -8.00 -0.79
Asian Paints 1,411.85 -6.55 -0.46
Hero Motocorp 3,250.55 -13.15 -0.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 258.75 -2.20 -0.84
Hero Motocorp 3,246.10 -20.65 -0.63
Asian Paints 1,411.35 -7.10 -0.50
HDFC Bank 2,121.00 -8.25 -0.39
Wipro 278.15 -0.90 -0.32
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...