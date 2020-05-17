BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Govt to Open All Sectors to Private Players for 'Self-reliant' India, Says Sitharaman

File photo of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

File photo of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said a new "coherent" public sector enterprises policy will be formulated that will define strategic sectors which will have not more than four PSUs.

List of strategic sectors requiring presence of public sector undertakings (PSUs) in public interest will be notified, she said while announcing her fifth and final economic stimulus package.

In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector but private sector will also be allowed. In other sectors, PSUs will be privatised.

"To minise wasteful administrative costs, number of enterprises in strategic sectors will ordinarily be only one to four; others will be privatised/merged/brought under holding companies," she said.

