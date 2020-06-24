BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Govt to Provide 2% Interest Subsidy to 'Shishu' Borrowers under Mudra Yojna

File photo: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses the cabinet briefing on Monday. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme for interest subvention of 2% to Shishu loan category borrowers under PMMY, outstanding as on March 31, 2020, for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 3:53 PM IST
The government on Wednesday decided to provide 2% interest subvention to borrowers under the 'Shishu' category of the flagship Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY). Under the Shishu category, collateral free loans of up to Rs 50,000 are given to beneficiaries.

The PMMY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. These loans are given by commercial banks, RRBs, small finance banks, MFIs and NBFCs.

