English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt to Review Jet Airways’ Eligibility For International Ops as Fleet Shrinks to 14
On the verge of going belly up amid acute cash crunch, the airline has reduced its fleet to just 14 planes as of Thursday--way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
Mumbai: The government is likely to review Jet Airways' eligibility to continue its international operations after it gets a report from the regulator DGCA on the issue, a top ministry official said Thursday.
On the verge of going belly up amid acute cash crunch, the airline has reduced its fleet to just 14 planes as of Thursday--way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak.
"We have sought for all the details from Jet. The DGCA has asked for the details. After we get those details, we will see to it," aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told PTI over phone, when asked whether the ministry is planning to review Jet's eligibility to continue its international operations in view of the almost negligible fleet.
Jet Airways, which is currently under the management control of the SBI-led consortium of lenders, has been struggling to carry out operations as most of its fleet are grounded due to payment issues. The government rules stipulate an airline must have at least 20 planes for operating international operations.
Of the 14 aircraft that it is operating as of Thursday, eight are wide-body B777s (seven) and an A330 -- generally used for long-haul international operations. The remaining six planes are three B737s, which are largely used for flying on domestic routes besides on short-haul international routes and the rest three are regional ATRs.
On the verge of going belly up amid acute cash crunch, the airline has reduced its fleet to just 14 planes as of Thursday--way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak.
"We have sought for all the details from Jet. The DGCA has asked for the details. After we get those details, we will see to it," aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola told PTI over phone, when asked whether the ministry is planning to review Jet's eligibility to continue its international operations in view of the almost negligible fleet.
Jet Airways, which is currently under the management control of the SBI-led consortium of lenders, has been struggling to carry out operations as most of its fleet are grounded due to payment issues. The government rules stipulate an airline must have at least 20 planes for operating international operations.
Of the 14 aircraft that it is operating as of Thursday, eight are wide-body B777s (seven) and an A330 -- generally used for long-haul international operations. The remaining six planes are three B737s, which are largely used for flying on domestic routes besides on short-haul international routes and the rest three are regional ATRs.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|218.20
|1.00
|Reliance
|1,346.80
|1.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|845.80
|2.60
|TCS
|2,019.50
|-1.02
|Dewan Housing
|172.65
|2.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,346.15
|1.29
|SpiceJet
|101.25
|7.20
|Bharti Airtel
|347.50
|2.19
|Dewan Housing
|172.65
|2.98
|Tata Motors
|218.20
|1.18
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|845.80
|2.60
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,562.75
|1.88
|Bharti Airtel
|346.35
|1.87
|Bajaj Auto
|2,993.70
|1.73
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,811.75
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|347.50
|2.19
|Bajaj Auto
|2,986.90
|1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|3,048.80
|1.56
|Reliance
|1,346.15
|1.29
|Tata Motors
|218.20
|1.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|181.15
|-3.90
|Tata Steel
|535.70
|-1.60
|Power Grid Corp
|195.95
|-1.36
|Sun Pharma
|465.55
|-1.36
|Infosys
|742.70
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|181.30
|-3.72
|Infosys
|743.15
|-1.46
|Sun Pharma
|464.95
|-1.38
|Tata Steel
|537.15
|-1.30
|Axis Bank
|752.05
|-1.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
- Lok Sabha Election #BallotBuzz: As India Lines Up at The Polls, Funny Business is Afoot
- Amazon Employees Are Recording And Listening to Your Alexa Conversations
- Instagram Will Now Judge Posts That Can be Classified as Inappropriate, as it Adopts The Nanny Role
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results