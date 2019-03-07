English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt to Roll Out New 12-sided 20-rupee Coins Soon
The new coin will be similar to the 10 rupee coin in certain aspects - it will also be a two-toned coin with a 27 millimetres diameter.
Representative photo (Image: RBI)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced a new Rs 20 coin, which will bear the shape of a 12-edged polygon. The Ministry of Finance in a notification released on Wednesday listed a few characteristics of the new coins set to be rolled out soon.
