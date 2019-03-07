LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Govt to Roll Out New 12-sided 20-rupee Coins Soon

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Representative photo (Image: RBI)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced a new Rs 20 coin, which will bear the shape of a 12-edged polygon. The Ministry of Finance in a notification released on Wednesday listed a few characteristics of the new coins set to be rolled out soon.

The new coin will be similar to the 10 rupee coin in certain aspects - it will also be a two-toned coin with a 27 millimetres diameter.

The outer ring will be made of nickel brass (copper: 65 per cent, Zinc: 15 per cent and nickel: 20 per cent) while the centrepiece will be made of nickel brass (copper: 75 per cent, Zinc: 20 per cent and nickel: 5 per cent).

However, unlike the 10 rupee coin, there will be no serrations on the outer edge.

The government is also set to release the new series of prototypes of the Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins.


