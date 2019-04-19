English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt to Temporarily Allocate Jet Airways Slots to Rival Carriers: Official
At least 280 slots were vacant in Mumbai and 160 in Delhi after Jet Airways - once India's largest private carrier - ended all operations on Wednesday evening after failing to secure further loans from lenders.
File photo of Jet Airways.
New Delhi: The government plans to form a committee to temporarily allocate takeoff and landing slots left vacant by the grounding of Jet Airways flights, a senior official said, a day after the indebted carrier was forced to stop operations.
