Govt Took Landmark Step of Including Retail, Wholesale Trade as MSME, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the decision to include retail and wholesale trade as MSMEs as ‘landmark’. It will allow traders the benefits of priority sector lending, and the PM said his government is committed to empowering the community.

“Our government has taken a landmark step of including retail and wholesale trade as MSME. This will help crores of our traders get easier finance, various other benefits and also help boost their business,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The move has an immediate impact on smaller retailers and wholesalers with businesses up to Rs 250 crore of turnover in availing immediate-term finance as part of various schemes announced under Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

However, the retail and trade associations have welcomed the move and stated that this will enable traders to get access to much-needed capital having been impacted greatly due to the COVID19 pandemic. Several measures announced for the MSME sector over the past year will now be applicable to retail and wholesale traders as well.

The landmark decision will also have a structural impact for the sector, helping it get formalised by giving better finance options for businesses that want to get structured. It will give retail MSMEs the support they need to survive, revive and thrive.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had on Friday announced the inclusion of retail and wholesale trade under MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) as per which the traders will now get the benefit of priority sector lending under RBI guidelines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here