Govt’s Ambitious Target of Achieving $5 Trillion Economy Too Idealistic, Says Niti Aayog Official
Bindu Dalmia said India currently is trapped within a range-bound GDP growth of 5%-6%.
File Photo of Niti Aayog.
Kolkata: Claiming that India is “trapped” within a range-bound GDP growth, Niti Aayog committee official, Bindu Dalmia, on Monday said the government’s ambitious target of achieving a $5-trillion economy is too idealistic.
The target has been to set to raise the bar of India's economic performance, she said.
"For now, the ambitious $5 trillion economy target is a statement of intent, which sounds too idealistic," said Dalmia, who is the chairperson of the National Committee on Financial Inclusion and Literacy at Niti Aayog. “India is trapped within a range-bound GDP growth of 5%-6%."
Dalmia mentioned that to get to a $5 trillion or $10 trillion economy by 2030 from the current levels of $2.9 trillion, India needs to grow at 11.5% annually in nominal terms, or 7.5% in real terms over the next 10 years.
"Now, it is not impossible (real GDP growth of about eight per cent) from the current base. But, it's not easily doable either," she said, adding the government spending has to be stepped up in the "absence" of private sector participation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,922.90
|-0.25
|Varun Beverages
|808.00
|-1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|330.80
|-2.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,468.20
|-4.24
|Reliance
|1,444.85
|-2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|415.35
|-6.39
|Tata Motors
|150.60
|-4.95
|ONGC
|98.00
|-4.72
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,468.20
|-4.24
|Titan Company
|1,277.40
|-3.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengaluru 'Bottle Artist' Captures Trump and Modi in Glass Jars to Welcome POTUS to India
- Want Netflix For Just Rs 5 For a Month? You May Get Lucky Ahead of Disney Plus Launch
- Sudarsan Pattnaik Welcomes Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to India With Sand Art
- The Samsung Galaxy A71 is Now on Sale For Rs 29,999; Prism Crush Blue Looks Quite Cool
- Gaming in India Will be Bigger Than Music, Movies & TV Shows Put Together, Says Mukesh Ambani