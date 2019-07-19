Govt's Outstanding Loans from RBI at Rs 789.43 Billion in July 12 Week

New Delhi: The government had 789.43 billion rupees ($11.47 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had 667.93 billion rupees outstanding loans in the week earlier.

State governments had loans worth 69.94 billion rupees from the RBI in the week ended July 12, compared with 55.66 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.