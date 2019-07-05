Govt's Subsidy Bill Estimated to be up by 13.32% for 2019-20
Of the total subsidy bill, much of the increase has been made in the fuel subsidy, which is pegged at Rs 37,478 crore for the current fiscal from the revised estimate of Rs 24,833 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal.
File Photo of Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda.
New Delhi: The government's subsidy bill on food, fertiliser and fuel is estimated to go up by 13.32 per cent to Rs 3,01,694 crore in the current fiscal, according to the Budget document.
Of the total subsidy bill, much of the increase has been made in the fuel subsidy, which is pegged at Rs 37,478 crore for the current fiscal from the revised estimate of Rs 24,833 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal.
In the fuel subsidy bill, LPG subsidy has been projected at Rs 32,989 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal as against Rs 20,283 crore in 2018-19.
However, the kerosene subsidy has been estimated lower and pegged at Rs 4,489 crore for this fiscal, as against Rs 4,550 crore during 2018-19.
In case of food subsidy bill, the government has estimated increase of 7.54 per cent to Rs 1,84,220 crore for the current fiscal from the revised estimate of Rs 1,71,298 crore during the 2018-19.
Similarly, the fertiliser subsidy is projected to increased by 14.14 per cent to Rs 79,996 crore in 2019-20 from the revised estimate of Rs 70,085.70 crore in the last fiscal.
Out of this allocation, urea subsidy comprises of Rs 53,629 crores and nutrient-based subsidies of Rs 26,367 crores, as per the Budget document.
Satisfied with the higher allocation, Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in a statement that the increased allocation would further help in increasing the efficiency of subsidy transfers to the farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).
The government said 610.08 lakh tonnes of fertilizers were sold via DBT scheme from March 2018 to May 2019 and it has facilitated in removal of fake or duplicate beneficiaries.
The budget 2019-20 was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This is the first budget of the Modi 2.0 government.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|TCS
|2,163.10
|-3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,161.65
|-3.61
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.00
|3.27
|Westlife Dev
|295.60
|-3.46
|Natco Pharma
|529.30
|-0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.55
|2.64
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.20
|1.30
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,526.00
|2.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.60
|1.32
|SBI
|370.60
|0.90
|ITC
|279.45
|0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|364.85
|0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|NTPC
|136.50
|-4.84
|UPL
|665.80
|-4.66
|M&M
|642.05
|-4.48
|Vedanta
|163.65
|-4.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|NTPC
|136.45
|-4.81
|Vedanta
|163.55
|-4.41
|M&M
|642.30
|-4.41
|Sun Pharma
|375.10
|-4.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya and Co Make the Most of Rare Free Day in Leeds
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
- The Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Cameras Will Launch in India Soon: Everything You Need to Know
- Bottle Cap Challenge: McLaren P1 to BMW, Automotive Fans Share Stunt Videos on Internet’s Newest Craze
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s