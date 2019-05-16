Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Grofers Raises over $200 Million led by SoftBank Vision Fund

Grofers did not give details about its valuation post this fundraising. However, it has been previously reported that its valuation stood at $600 million.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Grofers Raises over $200 Million led by SoftBank Vision Fund
File photo of SoftBank founder and Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son (Image: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Loading...
New Delhi: Online grocery retailer Grofers on Wednesday said it has raised over $200 million (over Rs 1,400 crore) in funding, led by SoftBank Vision Fund.

The series F funding saw participation from new investor, KTB, and existing investors, Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital.

This represents the largest primary financing round in the online grocery sector in India, Grofers said in a statement.

"With the additional funding, Grofers will seek to expand into new markets, bringing its services closer to hundreds of millions of Indian consumers," it added.

The company did not give details about its valuation post this fundraising. However, it has been previously reported that Grofers valuation stood at USD 600 million.

Grofers - which competes with the likes of BigBasket as well as grocery verticals of e-commerce majors such as Flipkart and Amazon.in - will also continue to build out its supply chain, warehousing infrastructure and private label product offerings.

"We are building Grofers for the millions of Indians who cannot buy groceries at low prices due to multiple middlemen and the absence of large aggregators. This latest investment will help scale the company to ensure many more customers can access the best quality products at the best prices," Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.

Grofers is pursuing profitability by consolidating its presence in the cities of operations and is focusing on doubling its sales to Rs 5,000 crore by FY20. It is also gearing up to hit the capital market with an initial public offer (IPO) within the next three years.

The company narrowed its standalone losses to Rs 258.3 crore in the financial year 2017-18, while its income grew by over 57 per cent from the previous fiscal, according to regulatory documents filed by the company.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 175.50 3.48
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram