English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grounded by New Rules, Amazon Changes Business Structure To Bring Big Seller Back: Report
India's modified foreign direct investment rules that kicked in on February 1, prevent companies such as Amazon from selling products from vendors where they, or their group companies, have equity holdings.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: One of the biggest sellers on Amazon.com Inc's India website has returned after the online retail giant changed its business structures to comply with new federal e-commerce curbs that took effect last week, two sources told Reuters.
India's modified foreign direct investment rules that kicked in on February 1, prevent companies such as Amazon from selling products from vendors where they, or their group companies, have equity holdings.
Amazon was forced to remove hundreds of thousands of items sold by top vendors Cloudtail and Appario as it indirectly held 49 percent equity stakes in both firms.
But on Thursday Cloudtail had returned with more than 300,000 products listed on Amazon, after the U.S. e-commerce firm cut its indirect holding to 24 percent, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The stake was bought by the majority holders, Catamaran Ventures, the source said.
"We have no equity participation in any seller company on our marketplace," Amazon said in a statement, without sharing details of the changes in its indirect holding of Cloudtail.
Catamaran, an investment firm launched by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, said it had made "required changes" to comply with the rules, but did not elaborate.
Amazon is working on a similar restructuring for the other big seller, Appario, a second source said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to discuss the same with media.
The new rules were introduced after complaints from small Indian traders who said Amazon and Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart used their control over inventory from affiliated vendors to unfairly offer discounts.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has pushed for tougher scrutiny of e-commerce players, on Thursday alleged Amazon's latest move was a circumvention of the new rules.
The group would ask India's industries department to clarify that online retailers should not hold direct or indirect stakes in their vendors, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Reuters.
The industries department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amazon and Walmart Inc had unsuccessfully lobbied against the latest rules and pushed for a delay in their implementation.
While product listings on Amazon have been disrupted, Flipkart has been less impacted as it had no equity holdings in its vendors.
Flipkart's sellers were exhausting inventory from before the rules kicked in, and the company was working with its partners to ensure they complied with new norms when they sold new inventory on the platform, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
India's modified foreign direct investment rules that kicked in on February 1, prevent companies such as Amazon from selling products from vendors where they, or their group companies, have equity holdings.
Amazon was forced to remove hundreds of thousands of items sold by top vendors Cloudtail and Appario as it indirectly held 49 percent equity stakes in both firms.
But on Thursday Cloudtail had returned with more than 300,000 products listed on Amazon, after the U.S. e-commerce firm cut its indirect holding to 24 percent, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The stake was bought by the majority holders, Catamaran Ventures, the source said.
"We have no equity participation in any seller company on our marketplace," Amazon said in a statement, without sharing details of the changes in its indirect holding of Cloudtail.
Catamaran, an investment firm launched by Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, said it had made "required changes" to comply with the rules, but did not elaborate.
Amazon is working on a similar restructuring for the other big seller, Appario, a second source said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorized to discuss the same with media.
The new rules were introduced after complaints from small Indian traders who said Amazon and Walmart-owned online retailer Flipkart used their control over inventory from affiliated vendors to unfairly offer discounts.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which has pushed for tougher scrutiny of e-commerce players, on Thursday alleged Amazon's latest move was a circumvention of the new rules.
The group would ask India's industries department to clarify that online retailers should not hold direct or indirect stakes in their vendors, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told Reuters.
The industries department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amazon and Walmart Inc had unsuccessfully lobbied against the latest rules and pushed for a delay in their implementation.
While product listings on Amazon have been disrupted, Flipkart has been less impacted as it had no equity holdings in its vendors.
Flipkart's sellers were exhausting inventory from before the rules kicked in, and the company was working with its partners to ensure they complied with new norms when they sold new inventory on the platform, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|110.65
|-28.29
|Reliance
|1,290.40
|-1.51
|Rel Capital
|116.20
|-19.36
|Sun Pharma
|434.90
|4.39
|Yes Bank
|176.95
|0.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|110.80
|-28.05
|Rel Capital
|116.20
|-19.17
|Reliance
|1,290.20
|-1.50
|Yes Bank
|176.75
|0.26
|Sun Pharma
|434.00
|4.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|408.75
|5.35
|Sun Pharma
|434.90
|4.39
|Eicher Motors
|21,904.20
|3.79
|Bharti Infratel
|305.85
|3.21
|Bajaj Auto
|2,853.60
|3.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|434.00
|4.48
|Bajaj Auto
|2,855.50
|3.03
|Tata Motors
|182.90
|2.64
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.00
|2.01
|Coal India
|224.25
|1.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|273.10
|-2.22
|Reliance
|1,290.40
|-1.51
|Larsen
|1,296.05
|-1.40
|Power Grid Corp
|184.60
|-1.18
|Hindalco
|209.20
|-1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,290.20
|-1.50
|Power Grid Corp
|184.75
|-1.12
|Larsen
|1,300.15
|-0.88
|HDFC
|1,966.00
|-1.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,513.95
|-0.82
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia Posts Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Birthday of Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- Dipa Likely to Start Training For Produnova After Doha World Cup: Coach
- Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
- India's First Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Drool Worthy - See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results