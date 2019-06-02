GSK Consumers Healthcare Gets Shareholders' Approval for Merger with HUL

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
GSK Consumers Healthcare Gets Shareholders' Approval for Merger with HUL
The company has received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the scheme of amalgamation among the company and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: GSK Consumers Healthcare Ltd said on Sunday that its shareholders approved its proposed merger with FMCG major HUL.
The company has received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the scheme of amalgamation among the company and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in the National Company Law Tribunal-convened meeting of the equity sharehoders on June 1, 2019.
"The proposed resolution approving the scheme was passed by the requisite majority of the equity shareholders of the Company," said GSK Consumers in a BSE filing.
Earlier in January, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare had informed that it has received approval from the fair trade regulator CCI for its merger deal with HUL.
On December 3, 2018, Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever had announced the acquisition of health food portfolio, including popular brands Horlicks and Boost, from GlaxoSmithKline in India and over 20 other markets for 3.1 billion pounds (about ? 27,750 crore).
Under the deal, Unilever's Indian arm, HUL is acquiring GSK CH India via an all-equity merger, valuing the total business of the latter at Rs 31,700 crore.
GSK CH India is the market leader in the health food drinks (HFD) category, with popular brands such as Horlicks and Boost.
The company has received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the scheme of amalgamation among the company and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in the National Company Law Tribunal-convened meeting of the equity sharehoders on June 1, 2019.
"The proposed resolution approving the scheme was passed by the requisite majority of the equity shareholders of the Company," said GSK Consumers in a BSE filing.
Earlier in January, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare had informed that it has received approval from the fair trade regulator CCI for its merger deal with HUL.
On December 3, 2018, Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever had announced the acquisition of health food portfolio, including popular brands Horlicks and Boost, from GlaxoSmithKline in India and over 20 other markets for 3.1 billion pounds (about ? 27,750 crore).
Under the deal, Unilever's Indian arm, HUL is acquiring GSK CH India via an all-equity merger, valuing the total business of the latter at Rs 31,700 crore.
GSK CH India is the market leader in the health food drinks (HFD) category, with popular brands such as Horlicks and Boost.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,330.15
|0.03
|HDFC
|2,182.65
|-0.08
|HDFC Bank
|2,425.35
|-0.58
|SBI
|352.50
|-0.30
|Just Dial
|765.60
|2.50
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.95
|-4.27
|Just Dial
|769.25
|2.96
|NCC
|97.85
|-16.33
|Reliance
|1,329.75
|-0.06
|Bajaj Finance
|3,469.70
|-0.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|760.35
|3.45
|Asian Paints
|1,407.30
|2.38
|TCS
|2,196.55
|2.34
|IOC
|165.55
|2.22
|Adani Ports
|416.40
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,406.70
|2.43
|TCS
|2,196.85
|2.40
|HCL Tech
|1,093.50
|1.52
|ONGC
|171.85
|1.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,604.50
|1.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|147.80
|-4.65
|ITC
|278.55
|-3.50
|Grasim
|886.10
|-2.78
|M&M
|647.05
|-2.21
|Zee Entertain
|357.45
|-2.14
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner's Parents Let Her do Game of Thrones Because They Thought it Wouldn't be Big
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Here Are All The Set Top Box Choices, at New Prices
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results