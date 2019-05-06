Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

B2B Invoices Will Have to be Generated on Govt Portal by September to Check GST Evasion

The move will help in curbing Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion through issue of fake invoices.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
B2B Invoices Will Have to be Generated on Govt Portal by September to Check GST Evasion
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: All invoices for business-to-business sales by entities beyond a specified turnover threshold will be generated on a centralised government portal by September, a move aimed at curbing the menace of fake invoices and evasion of GST, officials said.

The revenue secretary is monitoring the progress of implementation of electronic or e-invoice project for which an officers' committee has already been set up, they added.

"E-invoice for B2B transactions will be rolled out in next three-four months in a phased manner. The entire invoice would have to be generated on a government portal," an official told PTI.

The move will help in curbing Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion through issue of fake invoices. Besides, it would make the returns filing process simpler for businesses as invoice data would already be captured by a centralised portal.

"Once rolled out, the e-invoice project will allow businesses to simultaneously generate e-way bill, if needed," the official added. E-way bill is required for moving goods exceeding Rs 50,000.

Depending on the success of the project in the B2B segment, the revenue department would be looking at extending it to business-to-consumer (B2C) sales, especially in sectors where the probability of tax evasion is high.

Businesses beyond the specified turnover threshold, to be decided later, would be provided a software which will be linked to the GST Network (GSTN) or a government portal for generating e-invoice. The threshold can also be fixed on the basis of the value of invoice.

The e-invoice generation method will be similar to the one being followed for e-way bill on the 'ewaybill.nic.in' portal or payment of GST on the GSTN portal.

A 13-member officers' committee, comprising central and state tax officials as well as the GST Network Chief Executive, has been set up to look into the feasibility of introducing e-invoice system to streamline generation of invoices and easing compliance burden. The committee will finalise its interim report this month.

The proposed 'e-invoice' is part of the exercise to check GST evasion. With almost two years into GST implementation, the government is now focussing on anti-evasion measures to shore up revenue and increase compliance.

There are over 1.21 crore registered businesses under the GST, of which 20 lakh are under the composition scheme.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,606.75 -356.51 ( -0.91%)

NIFTY 50

11,600.95 -111.30 ( -0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,389.50 -1.37
PC Jeweller 122.05 11.46
HDFC Bank 2,332.90 -1.48
Yes Bank 167.90 -4.55
ICICI Bank 403.45 0.41
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
JM Financial 86.25 1.11
Reliance 1,388.10 -1.35
Infosys 717.85 -0.82
MphasiS 963.90 -0.70
Yes Bank 167.95 -4.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 387.85 1.86
TCS 2,150.00 0.84
ITC 305.75 0.49
ICICI Bank 403.45 0.41
Bharti Airtel 333.10 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,150.00 0.82
ITC 305.75 0.71
Bharti Airtel 333.00 0.57
ICICI Bank 403.20 0.34
Sun Pharma 454.05 0.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 199.45 -4.77
Yes Bank 167.90 -4.55
Titan Company 1,096.35 -4.25
Zee Entertain 396.60 -3.60
JSW Steel 297.70 -3.61
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 199.55 -4.75
Yes Bank 167.85 -4.41
HDFC 1,962.95 -2.34
Tata Steel 534.95 -2.31
IndusInd Bank 1,524.55 -2.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram