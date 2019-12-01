Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

GST Collection Crossed Rs 1 Lakh Crore in November, Says Finance Ministry

After two months of negative growth, the GST revenue witnessed an impressive recovery with a growth of 6 per cent in November 2019 over the November 2018 collections.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
GST Collection Crossed Rs 1 Lakh Crore in November, Says Finance Ministry
Representative Image. (PTI)

New Delhi: GST revenue collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark after a gap of three months in November with the revenue growing by 6 per cent to Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the month. The GST collection was Rs 95,380 crore in October while it was Rs 97,637 crore November 2018.

Of gross Rs 1,03,492 crore in November, CGST is Rs 19,592 crore, SGST is Rs 27,144 crore, IGST is Rs 49,028 crore (including Rs 20,948 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,727 crore (including Rs 869 crore collected on imports), an official statement said.

After two months of negative growth, the GST revenue witnessed an impressive recovery with a growth of 6 per cent in November 2019 over the November 2018 collections, it said.

During the month, the GST collection on domestic transactions witnessed a growth of 12 per cent, the highest during the year, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,056.05 -95.10 ( -0.78%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 290.50 -13.22
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Reliance 1,551.15 -1.84
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 382.15 2.56
Indiabulls Hsg 290.35 -13.12
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
Motherson Sumi 129.10 -3.80
Bharti Infratel 276.00 7.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 276.30 7.68
Adani Ports 382.05 2.54
Bharti Airtel 442.45 1.33
HDFC Bank 1,274.95 0.76
NTPC 116.35 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 442.30 1.28
HDFC Bank 1,274.25 0.70
NTPC 116.10 0.48
IndusInd Bank 1,569.20 0.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 293.05 -5.77
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,035.30 -2.48
SBI 341.85 -2.13
Dr Reddys Labs 2,913.85 -2.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 71.30 -2.79
Yes Bank 68.30 -2.50
HUL 2,036.10 -2.37
M&M 530.05 -2.12
SBI 341.85 -2.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram