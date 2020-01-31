English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
GST Collection Crosses Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Mark in January
This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore mark in January, sources said.
This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.
In January, domestic GST collection was around Rs 86,453 crore. Around Rs 23,597 crore was collected through IGST and cess collection, the sources said. These are provisional figures, they added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|318.55
|2.53
|Reliance
|1,411.70
|-2.14
|Tata Motors
|176.60
|-5.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,691.05
|3.87
|Avenue Supermar
|2,133.45
|3.99
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,691.05
|3.87
|SBI
|318.55
|2.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,258.90
|2.23
|Bharti Airtel
|497.50
|1.62
|Bajaj Auto
|3,178.95
|1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|108.90
|-5.80
|Tata Motors
|176.60
|-5.16
|Power Grid Corp
|186.90
|-3.86
|TCS
|2,079.30
|-2.75
|HCL Tech
|591.50
|-2.72
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urmila Matondkar Wrongly States WWII 'Ended in 1919', Compares CAA with Rowlatt Act
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Finds Asim Riaz's Proposal 'Filmi'
- Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha
- Coronavirus: This Website Has A Realtime Map Tracking The Deadly Virus in All Countries
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, And There is a New Shopping App For India