GST Collection Crosses Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore Mark in January

This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection crossed Rs 1.1 lakh crore mark in January, sources said.

This is in line with the target set by Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey after high-level meetings with senior officials of the tax department.

In January, domestic GST collection was around Rs 86,453 crore. Around Rs 23,597 crore was collected through IGST and cess collection, the sources said. These are provisional figures, they added.

