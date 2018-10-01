English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GST Collection Crosses Rs 94,440 Crore in September
Representative image.
New Delhi: GST mop-up rose to Rs 94,442 crore in September, from Rs 93,690 crore in the previous month, the Finance Ministry said Monday.
As many as 67 lakh Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns were filed in September. Of the Rs 94,442 crore collected last month, Central GST (CGST) mop-up is Rs 15,318 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 21,061 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 50,070 crore (including Rs 25,308 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,993 crore (including Rs 769 crore collected on imports), the ministry said.
"The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in September, 2018 is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs 35,015 crore for SGST," it added.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,122.00
|-1.72
|Dewan Housing
|318.50
|15.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|744.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|905.70
|6.09
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|Dewan Housing
|317.90
|15.43
|Infibeam Avenue
|67.15
|14.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Hindalco
|242.90
|5.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|TCS
|2,255.55
|3.29
|SBI
|273.85
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|TCS
|2,255.80
|3.26
|SBI
|273.05
|3.04
|ICICI Bank
|314.15
|3.00
|HDFC
|1,803.40
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|326.75
|-3.49
|HPCL
|243.15
|-3.30
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|UltraTechCement
|3,940.20
|-2.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,642.65
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|325.85
|-3.67
|Axis Bank
|593.95
|-3.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,643.50
|-2.58
|Reliance
|1,231.55
|-2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,124.45
|-1.67
