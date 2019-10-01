GST Collection Declines by 2.67% to Rs 91,916 Crore in September

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September declined to Rs 91,916 crore, as against Rs 98,202 crore in the preceding month, as per government data released on Tuesday.

The revenue collection in the same month a year ago stood at Rs 94,442 crore.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore (including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,620 crore (including Rs 728 crore collected on imports)," the Finance Ministry said in a release.

It further said the total number of GSTR 3B returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of August (up to September 30) was 75.94 lakh.

The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said.

During April-September, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent, while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent, it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.