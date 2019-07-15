Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GST Collection of States Rises to Rs 5.18 Lakh Cr in FY19

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Sitharaman said concerted efforts have been made to improve tax compliance.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
GST Collection of States Rises to Rs 5.18 Lakh Cr in FY19
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: GST collection of states and union territories (UTs) increased to Rs 5.18 lakh crore in the full financial year 2018-19, up from Rs 2.91 lakh crore collected in nine months of 2017-18, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday.

Besides, Centre has released Rs 81,177 crore compensation to states during 2018-19, as against Rs 48,178 crore during July-March period of 2017-18 fiscal.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said concerted efforts have been made to improve tax compliance.

"The GST collection of the states/UTs has been showing steady improvement over the period of time. In addition, they have also assured growth of 14 per cent for a period of five years through the payment of compensation by the central government," she said.

The total GST collection of the states/UTs for 2018-19 stood at Rs 5,18,447 crore against GST collection of Rs 2,91,100 crore in 2017-18, she added.

"Extensive automation of business processes, application of e-way bill mechanism, targeted action on compliance verification, enforcement based on risk assessment and proposed introduction of electronic invoice system are the steps taken for increasing the revenue collection," she said.

Goods and Services Tax (GST), which subsumed 17 local taxes, was rolled out from July 1, 2017. The average gross GST collection in 2018-19 fiscal was Rs 98,114 crore, up from Rs 89,885 crore in 2017-18.

