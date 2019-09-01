For the Second Time, GST Collections Drop Below Rs 1 Lakh Crore to Rs 98,202 Crore
Gross revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.
Representative image.(Network18 Creatives)
New Delhi: India's gross GST collections slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to official data released on Sunday.
Gross revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore. The August 2019 mop-up was, however, 4.5 per cent higher than the Rs 93,960 crore collected in the same month last year.
This is the second time during this year that the revenue collection from the GST has slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. First, it happened in June when the collection was Rs 99,939 crore.
Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year, a statement said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,248.55
|0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|SBI
|273.85
|-0.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|455.35
|1.35
|Axis Bank
|663.90
|0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
|Redington
|108.35
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Reliance
|1,248.35
|0.50
|GRUH Finance
|258.40
|3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.95
|4.44
|Sun Pharma
|450.40
|3.62
|IndusInd Bank
|1,395.75
|3.35
|Zee Entertain
|373.10
|3.04
|Tata Steel
|344.90
|2.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|3.75
|Sun Pharma
|450.65
|3.68
|IndusInd Bank
|1,394.45
|3.20
|Tata Steel
|344.95
|2.80
|HUL
|1,880.10
|2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.45
|-3.10
|Coal India
|184.75
|-2.25
|Power Grid Corp
|200.50
|-2.10
|Eicher Motors
|16,258.45
|-1.69
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|184.60
|-2.33
|Power Grid Corp
|200.55
|-2.12
|ONGC
|121.20
|-1.78
|HCL Tech
|1,100.25
|-1.50
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,431.70
|-1.28
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match
- Ramyakrishnan Fills in for Nagarjuna Akkineni as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Host
- Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More
- Virat Kohli Foundation Helped me During a Financial Crisis: Sumit Nagal
- Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Play Out Goalless Draw in Calcutta Football League