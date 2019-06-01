Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GST Collections in May at Rs 1 Lakh Crore, Says Finance Ministry

A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April, the Finance ministry said.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Collections in May at Rs 1 Lakh Crore, Says Finance Ministry
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: GST collections touched Rs 1 lakh crore in May, as compared to Rs 94,016 crore in the year ago period, the government said on Saturday.

The gross collection in May at Rs 1,00,289 crore is, however, lower than Rs 1,13,865 crore collected in April.

A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

An amount of Rs 18,934 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of February-March, 2019.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,714.20 -117.77 ( -0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.80 -23.10 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,330.15 0.03
HDFC 2,182.65 -0.08
HDFC Bank 2,425.35 -0.58
SBI 352.50 -0.30
Just Dial 765.60 2.50
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 147.95 -4.27
Just Dial 769.25 2.96
NCC 97.85 -16.33
Reliance 1,329.75 -0.06
Bajaj Finance 3,469.70 -0.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 760.35 3.45
Asian Paints 1,407.30 2.38
TCS 2,196.55 2.34
IOC 165.55 2.22
Adani Ports 416.40 1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,406.70 2.43
TCS 2,196.85 2.40
HCL Tech 1,093.50 1.52
ONGC 171.85 1.30
IndusInd Bank 1,604.50 1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 147.80 -4.65
ITC 278.55 -3.50
Grasim 886.10 -2.78
M&M 647.05 -2.21
Zee Entertain 357.45 -2.14
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 147.95 -4.27
ITC 278.65 -3.61
M&M 647.10 -2.17
Vedanta 160.65 -2.01
NTPC 133.20 -1.59
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram