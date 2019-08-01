GST Collections Rise Marginally to Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in July
Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,912 crore, State GST Rs 25,008 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 50,612 crore (including Rs 24,246 crore collected on imports) during July this year, a statement said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Gross GST collections stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore in July, marginally up from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday.
The July 2019 mop-up was, however, 5.8 per cent higher than the Rs 96,483 crore collected in the same month last year.
Revenue collection from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in the current fiscal in June at Rs 99,939 crore.
Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,912 crore, State GST Rs 25,008 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 50,612 crore (including Rs 24,246 crore collected on imports) during July this year, a statement said.
It further said cess collection stood at Rs 8,551 crore (including Rs 797 crore collected on imports). The number of GSTR 3B Returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of June up to end-July totalled 75.79 lakh.
As per the statement, Rs 17,789 crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for April-May, 2019.
The gross GST collections during April-July stood at Rs 4,16,176 crore, up from Rs 3,89,568 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. GST, which was introduced two years ago, has subsumed most of the indirect taxes.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,398.65
|-1.01
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Reliance
|1,180.25
|1.20
|Axis Bank
|669.30
|-0.71
|HDFC Bank
|2,221.80
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|ICICI Bank
|417.15
|-1.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Titan Company
|1,056.40
|0.02
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.95
|2.12
|Wipro
|270.40
|1.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,572.60
|1.88
|Power Grid Corp
|214.00
|1.52
|Eicher Motors
|16,562.80
|1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Power Grid Corp
|214.05
|1.45
|Reliance
|1,180.55
|1.25
|Bajaj Auto
|2,540.65
|0.92
|Hero Motocorp
|2,367.70
|0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.45
|-5.61
|JSW Steel
|225.25
|-5.14
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|-4.46
|Hindalco
|182.75
|-4.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.60
|-5.55
|Tata Motors
|129.50
|-4.50
|SBI
|317.20
|-4.47
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Sales Projected to Decline 2.5 Percent Globally in 2019: Gartner
- Avengers Endgame Writers Say Thor Killed Thanos Only Because He Let Him
- Not Letting Ambulance Pass Will Cost You Rs 10,000 as Per New Motor Vehicle Bill
- Bottled ‘Message’ From US Teen Found 21 Years Later in Scotland
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Shocks Twitter