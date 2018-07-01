GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GST Collections Rose to Rs 95,610 Crore in June, Says Hasmukh Adhia

“It's (Rs 1 lakh crore) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 lakh crore (every month),” Adhia said while addressing the GST Day celebrations.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 12:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Collections Rose to Rs 95,610 Crore in June, Says Hasmukh Adhia
File photo of Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (File image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: GST revenue mop-up rose to Rs 95,610 crore in the month of June, as against Rs 94,016 crore in the previous month, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Sunday.

In April 2018, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

“It's (Rs 1 lakh crore) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 lakh crore (every month),” Adhia said while addressing the GST Day celebrations. He said the average monthly collection in the previous fiscal has been Rs 89,885 crore.

Adhia also said if bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months.

Adhia also acknowledged the efforts of stakeholders, officers and businesses in making GST, which was rolled out on July 1 last year, a success.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,423.48 +385.84 ( +1.10%)

Nifty 50

10,714.30 +125.20 ( +1.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,108.45 -22.40 -1.05
Reliance 972.45 +27.50 +2.91
HDFC 1,908.10 +30.10 +1.60
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Infosys 1,307.20 +17.60 +1.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 372.00 +9.95 +2.75
L&T Finance 151.45 +2.70 +1.82
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
Minda Corp 166.95 +4.15 +2.55
IDBI Bank 54.90 +5.00 +10.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 340.25 +20.70 +6.48
Titan Company 878.50 +42.15 +5.04
Hindalco 230.50 +9.45 +4.28
Tata Steel 567.75 +19.30 +3.52
Bajaj Auto 2,810.30 +94.30 +3.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.85 +19.80 +3.61
Bajaj Auto 2,811.15 +92.95 +3.42
Yes Bank 339.60 +10.40 +3.16
Reliance 972.95 +28.25 +2.99
Larsen 1,271.30 +35.30 +2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,235.05 -60.70 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,932.20 -35.40 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 3,473.50 -42.55 -1.21
M&M 897.70 -10.05 -1.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,939.30 -28.60 -1.45
Hero Motocorp 3,472.05 -41.80 -1.19
HDFC Bank 2,108.05 -24.85 -1.17
M&M 896.80 -10.45 -1.15
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery