GST Collections Rose to Rs 95,610 Crore in June, Says Hasmukh Adhia
“It's (Rs 1 lakh crore) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 lakh crore (every month),” Adhia said while addressing the GST Day celebrations.
File photo of Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia. (File image: REUTERS)
New Delhi: GST revenue mop-up rose to Rs 95,610 crore in the month of June, as against Rs 94,016 crore in the previous month, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Sunday.
In April 2018, the collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) were over Rs 1.03 lakh crore.
“It's (Rs 1 lakh crore) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs 1 lakh crore (every month),” Adhia said while addressing the GST Day celebrations. He said the average monthly collection in the previous fiscal has been Rs 89,885 crore.
Adhia also said if bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months.
Adhia also acknowledged the efforts of stakeholders, officers and businesses in making GST, which was rolled out on July 1 last year, a success.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
