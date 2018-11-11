GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GST Compensation Paid to States Declines to Rs 11,900 Crore in Aug-Sept

The bi-monthly GST compensation paid during the June-July period was Rs 14,930 crore, nearly four-fold jump from Rs 3,899 crore paid in April and May.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GST Compensation Paid to States Declines to Rs 11,900 Crore in Aug-Sept
Image for representation (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Loading...
New Delhi: GST compensation paid to states by the Centre has declined to over Rs 11,900 crore during August-September, an official said.

The bi-monthly GST compensation paid during the June-July period was Rs 14,930 crore, nearly four-fold jump from Rs 3,899 crore paid in April and May.

"Over Rs 11,900 crore has been released to the states from GST compensation fund during August-September after regular and ad-hoc settlement of IGST fund," an official told PTI.

The government collected a record Rs 1,00,710 crore from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the month of October. The returns filed and taxes collected in October reflect purchase and sale activities of September.

The government has settled Rs 15,107 crore to states GST from Integrated GST (IGST) as regular settlement. Further, Rs 15,000 crore has been settled with the states from the balance IGST available with the Centre on provisional basis at the end of October.

Total revenue earned by the state governments after regular and provisional settlement was Rs 52,934 crore in October.

Ten states which are facing maximum revenue shortfall during April-August are Puducherry (42 per cent), Punjab and Himachal Pradesh (36 per cent each), Uttarakhand (35 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (28 per cent), Chhattisgarh (26 per cent), Goa (25 per cent), Odisha (24 per cent), Karnataka and Bihar (20 per cent).

The states faced an average 16 per cent shortfall in GST mop-up in the first year of implementation (July 2017-March 2018), which has come down to 13 per cent during April-August of the current fiscal.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia has already held discussions with tax officials in six states – Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Uttarakhand – to shore up revenues.

While only six states – Mizoram, Arunachal, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh – are facing revenue surplus in the current fiscal, 25 states are staring at a revenue shortfall and have to be compensated by the Centre.

In 2017-18, the Centre had released Rs 41,147 crore to the states as GST compensation to ensure that the revenue of the states is protected at the level of 14 per cent over the base year tax collection in 2015-16.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,158.55 -79.13 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

10,585.20 -13.20 ( -0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,093.45 -1.55
Yes Bank 227.90 5.53
Axis Bank 613.20 1.05
HDFC 1,816.10 0.01
PC Jeweller 91.80 10.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jubilant Life 764.85 4.41
SBI 283.00 -1.27
Yes Bank 227.85 5.49
PC Jeweller 91.85 10.07
Axis Bank 612.60 0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.90 5.53
HPCL 241.30 5.10
Indiabulls Hsg 862.15 3.64
Asian Paints 1,295.60 3.57
Adani Ports 337.60 3.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.85 5.49
Asian Paints 1,298.20 3.79
Adani Ports 336.85 3.14
Sun Pharma 595.90 2.32
Hero Motocorp 2,950.05 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 659.50 -2.37
Dr Reddys Labs 2,400.00 -2.16
Hindalco 238.80 -2.15
Bharti Airtel 299.75 -2.12
GAIL 367.35 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 298.45 -2.45
Infosys 661.45 -2.15
TCS 1,909.80 -1.70
Reliance 1,093.35 -1.55
SBI 283.00 -1.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...