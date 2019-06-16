Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

GST Council May Give One-year Extension to Anti-Profiteering Authority

The National Anti-profiteering Authority was formed in 2017 originally for two years to deal with complaints by consumers against companies for not passing on GST rate cut benefits.

PTI

Updated:June 16, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GST Council May Give One-year Extension to Anti-Profiteering Authority
Representative Image. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The GST Council, at its next meeting on June 21, is likely to extend the tenure of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), which deals with customer complaints regarding not receiving tax cut benefits, till November 30, 2020, an official said.

The Council at its 35th meeting, the first under new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is also likely to consider a proposal to set up one appellate tribunal for north-eastern states, and another one for all Union Territories.

Besides, the Council would discuss a proposal to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on extra-neutral alcohol (ENA), which is used for manufacturing alcoholic liquor for human consumption, the official added.

ENA a is derivative of sugarcane molasses (95 per cent high-purity ethyl alcohol) and is not an alcoholic liquor for human consumption but can be used as raw material or input, after processing and substantial dilution, in the production of whisky, gin, country liquor etc.

The Finance Ministry is of the view that NAA should be given an extension of one year till November 30, 2020 as the authority continues to receive complaints of profiteering by companies, the official told PTI.

The NAA is keen for a two-year extension, the official said, adding the final call will be taken by the GST Council in its meeting on June 21.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for June 20, but has now been postponed to June 21.

Soon after the GST was rolled out from July 1, 2017, the government had approved setting up of the NAA for two years to deal with complaints by consumers against companies for not passing on GST rate cut benefits.

The NAA came into existence on November 30, 2017, after its Chairman B N Sharma assumed charge. So far, the NAA has passed 67 orders in various cases.

The GST law provides for setting up of benches of appellate tribunal in all states. Although 18 states have got the approval to set up appellate benches, none of these states have operationalized them.

The GST Council in its June 21 meeting is likely to approve the proposals of Delhi, Odisha and Telangana to set up appellate tribunal benches.

The Council will also take a call on setting up a combined bench for all north-eastern states as well as one bench to deal with appeal cases in six Union Territories - Chandigarh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the official said.

With regard to bringing ENA under GST, states have divergent views on levying GST. Larger states like West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have been of the view that ENA should be out of GST.

States levy Value Added Tax (VAT) and Central Sales Tax (CST) on ENA and states will have to forgo the right to tax the product if it is brought under GST.

The GST Council had earlier sought the opinion of the Attorney General on legality of imposing GST on ENA. The AG had then opined that since ENA is not consumed directly by people, GST can be imposed on it.

Currently, potable alcohol is out of the ambit of GST and states are free to levy taxes on them.

Among other things, the GST Council will also consider issuance of e-invoice by entities with turnover of over Rs 50 crore for business-to-business (B2B) sales in a bid to curb GST evasion.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,452.07 -289.29 ( -0.73%)

NIFTY 50

11,823.30 -90.75 ( -0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Yes Bank 115.05 -1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
GRUH Finance 291.70 -5.01
Reliance 1,317.55 -0.73
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 291.85 -5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 672.10 -3.20
Yes Bank 115.35 -1.58
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 275.05 1.36
Sun Pharma 392.55 0.72
Vedanta 169.55 0.65
Larsen 1,526.30 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
Vedanta 169.60 0.74
Sun Pharma 392.35 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.44
TCS 2,252.30 0.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 336.50 -4.57
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.87
Axis Bank 801.20 -2.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.74
Axis Bank 800.15 -2.39
Kotak Mahindra 1,473.80 -2.10
Tata Motors 164.10 -1.97
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram