GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Doubles GST Exemption Limit for SMEs, Kerala Allowed to Impose 1% Cess for 2 Years

Companies with up to Rs 40 lakh turnover in a year will be exempted from GST payment, while the limit has been set at Rs 20 lakh in northeastern states.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: In a bid to give relief to small businesses, the GST Council on Thursday doubled the exemption limit and raised the threshold for availing the composition scheme.

The GST Council doubled the GST exemption limit to Rs 20 lakh for north eastern states and Rs 40 lakh for the rest of the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.

The scope of the GST Composition Scheme, under which small traders and businesses pay a small tax based on turnover rather than value addition, was raised to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 1 crore. Businesses availing the scheme would only have to pay tax every quarter but file returns once a year, Jaitly announced and said the move would help simplify the process.

The measures would give relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said.

The council also allowed Kerala to impose one per cent cess on intra-state sales for up to 2 years, Jaitley said, in order to help the state rebuild after the worst floods in a century left behind a trail of destruction.

On including real estate and lottery under the Goods and Services Tax, the council decided for form a seven-member group of ministers after differences of opinion emerged at the meeting, he said.

Jaitley last month had said the government was working towards a single national sales tax rate which could be a mid-point between 12 and 18%. The government set the range for GST from 28% to 5% on most items when the reform was introduced last year.

“A future road map could well be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 percent and 18 percent. It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two,” Jaitley had said.

He added that the country should look towards having slabs of zero, five percent and a standard rate for luxury and sin goods (alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, etc.).

| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,009.84 -96.66 ( -0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,794.95 -26.65 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Infosys 683.50 0.56
Reliance 1,098.05 -0.85
Yes Bank 184.25 -1.42
Praj Industries 152.10 10.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,511.00 -0.19
Aurobindo Pharm 769.80 -0.76
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Infosys 683.70 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.35 1.99
UPL 783.45 1.34
IOC 131.20 1.00
ONGC 144.65 0.98
Hindalco 205.85 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.40 2.02
ONGC 144.70 0.80
Vedanta 196.55 0.74
Infosys 683.70 0.58
Axis Bank 666.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.15 -3.24
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.93
Bharti Infratel 277.20 -2.75
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Larsen 1,369.60 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.40 -3.26
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.83
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Larsen 1,370.20 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram