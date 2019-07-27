English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GST on Electric Vehicles Slashed from 12% to 5%, Tax on Chargers Also Reduced
The GST Council also reduced the GST on EV chargers from 18% to five per cent. The new rates will be effective from 1st August 2019.
Representational Image
Loading...
New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday slashed GST on electric vehicles (EVs) to five per cent from 12%. It also reduced the GST on EV chargers from 18% to five per cent. The new rates will be effective from 1st August 2019.
The council further approved exemption from GST on hiring of electric buses by local authorities.
Ahead of the meeting, many states have expressed concerns regarding this rate reduction. The states voiced their concerns, citing huge investment that has been made already in the existing diesel and petrol-fueled vehicles. They have also cited that there is an existing slowdown in the auto sales numbers so the government should take a calibrated view on this.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,264.60
|7.16
|Yes Bank
|96.05
|9.58
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,805.65
|0.85
|Tata Motors
|147.15
|1.98
|Reliance
|1,213.80
|-1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vodafone Idea
|9.25
|-4.84
|Yes Bank
|96.10
|9.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,265.85
|7.20
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,805.55
|0.78
|Reliance
|1,214.10
|-1.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.05
|9.58
|Bajaj Finance
|3,264.60
|7.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,233.00
|6.65
|Eicher Motors
|17,186.55
|4.56
|Hero Motocorp
|2,467.30
|3.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|96.10
|9.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,265.85
|7.20
|Hero Motocorp
|2,468.05
|3.43
|M&M
|564.80
|3.08
|Bajaj Auto
|2,619.40
|2.92
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.10
|-4.29
|IOC
|141.80
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,213.80
|-1.44
|Tech Mahindra
|643.50
|-1.38
|ONGC
|141.90
|-1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|164.05
|-4.26
|Reliance
|1,214.10
|-1.48
|ONGC
|141.85
|-1.39
|HDFC
|2,168.50
|-1.24
|Bharti Airtel
|334.80
|-1.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Model and Influencer Has Meltdown After Likes Disappear from Posts
- Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Distraught Over Dog Waldo's Tragic Death: Report
- Avengers Endgame Deleted Scene Has Fans Discussing Gamora's Reaction to Iron Man's Death
- Vivo Z1 Pro Goes on Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
Photogallery
Loading...