GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Will Govt Remove GST on Oxygen Concentrators, Medical Devices?

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Friday, after a gap of seven months. With the second wave of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, several states have urged a reduction in GST rates on essential COVID-19 supplies including various medicines, medical devices, and health services. This will be the first meeting of GST Council this fiscal. The Council is also expected to discuss the compensation shortfall to the states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GST Council may also take a look at extending the deadlines of various GST compliance as states have already announced lockdowns till the month-end. The correction of inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit are also on the cards.

“The focus of discussion in upcoming GST Council meeting is likely to be GST compensation dues to the states and tax waivers on varied medicines or medical equipment,” said Prateek Bansal, associate partner, White & Brief Advocates and Solicitors.