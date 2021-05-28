GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Will Govt Remove GST on Oxygen Concentrators, Medical Devices?

Non-BJP-ruled States Will Demand an Outright Central Grant: Congress
Non-BJP-ruled states will demand an outright Central grant rather than agreeing to borrow more to meet the cess shortfall, and also seek an extension of the protected compensation beyond June next year, the Congress said Thursday. Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also told a virtual press conference that states would raise their other concerns too at the GST Council meeting being held after a gap of 7.5 months to "help set the GST regime right".