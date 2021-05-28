business

GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Will Govt Remove GST on Oxygen Concentrators, Medical Devices?
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Will Govt Remove GST on Oxygen Concentrators, Medical Devices?

FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the first GST Council meeting of this fiscal on Friday. From GST compensation to states to tax on essential COVID supplies, a host of issues will be discussed on today's meet

News18.com | May 28, 2021, 12:17 IST
GST Council Meeting Live Updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Friday, after a gap of seven months. With the second wave of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, several states have urged a reduction in GST rates on essential COVID-19 supplies including various medicines, medical devices, and health services. This will be the first meeting of GST Council this fiscal. The Council is also expected to discuss the compensation shortfall to the states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GST Council may also take a look at extending the deadlines of various GST compliance as states have already announced lockdowns till the month-end. The correction of inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit are also on the cards.

“The focus of discussion in upcoming GST Council meeting is likely to be GST compensation dues to the states and tax waivers on varied medicines or medical equipment,” said Prateek Bansal, associate partner, White & Brief Advocates and Solicitors.

May 28, 2021 12:17 (IST)

Non-BJP-ruled States Will Demand an Outright Central Grant: Congress

Non-BJP-ruled states will demand an outright Central grant rather than agreeing to borrow more to meet the cess shortfall, and also seek an extension of the protected compensation beyond June next year, the Congress said Thursday. Congress leader and Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal also told a virtual press conference that states would raise their other concerns too at the GST Council meeting being held after a gap of 7.5 months to "help set the GST regime right".

May 28, 2021 12:07 (IST)

Remove GST on Life-saving Medicines, Equipment Used in COVID-19 Fight: Priyanka to Govt

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Centre to remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against COVID-19, asserting that charging tax on such items amid the pandemic amounts to "cruelty". Her appeal to the government came ahead of the GST Council meeting, which decides on taxes on goods and services, later on Friday.

Recovering GST on COVID-related products from people who struggled for ambulances, beds, ventilators, oxygen, medicines, vaccines during the pandemic amounts to "cruelty and insensitivity", Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Today, in the GST Council, the government should remove GST on all life-saving medicines and equipment being used in the fight against COVID," the Congress general secretary said

May 28, 2021 11:50 (IST)

What GST Law Says about Compensation to States

Under GST law, states were guaranteed to be compensated bi-monthly for any loss of revenue in the first five years of the GST implementation from July 1, 2017. The shortfall is calculated assuming a 14 per cent annual growth in GST collections by states over the base year of 2015-16. With states still continuing to face shortfall in revenue as GST collections declined on account of slowing economic activity mainly due to COVID-19, the GST compensation cess would continue beyond the first five years of GST implementation.

May 28, 2021 11:46 (IST)

States should allowed to fix their respective state-GST rates: Punjab Fin Min 

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal had sought a discussion on floor and band of rates within which states may be allowed to fix their respective state-GST rates as all states continue to face revenue deficit of close to 20% of the assured revenue. In case of Punjab, the revenue deficit is in excess of 50%, he had said, adding that GST has failed to garner the assured revenue, threatening the fiscal sovereignty of states. "We need to start discussions on how exactly this gap is to be bridged in general together with the possibility of differential SGST rates for states which continue to have far greater deficits," Badal wrote.

May 28, 2021 11:41 (IST)

GST Compensation Shortfall Estimated at Rs 2.69 Lakh Crore

The Centre has estimated the GST shortfall to states at Rs 2.69 lakh crore. Finance Ministry expects to collect over Rs 1.11 lakh crore through cess on luxury, demerit and sin goods. The remaining Rs 1.58 lakh crore would have to be borrowed to meet the promised compensation. Based on this assumption, it has been estimated that for the period February 2021 to January 2022, the gap between projected revenue and the actual revenue after the release of the compensation would be around Rs 1.6 lakh crore. 

May 28, 2021 11:16 (IST)

GST on Medical Devices and Health Services 

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the country. Amid this, several states have asked the reduction of GST rates on essential COVID-19 supplies. Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala and West Bengal devised a joint strategy to press for a zero tax rate on COVID essentials, PTI reported.

However, finance minister earlier explained that how exempting COVID vaccines, medicines and oxygen concentrators from GST ambit will negatively impact the prices.

“The GST Council would be meeting in the next few days after a gap of seven months. This comes in the backdrop of a lot of States raising the issue of non-convening of the meeting for almost two quarters. With the revenue expected to decline due to the lockdown & second wave of the ongoing pandemic, the mode of compensation for States for the shortfall is expected to take centre stage,” said Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing Partner, DVS Advisors LLP.

