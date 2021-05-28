GST Council Meeting Today: Amnesty Scheme to Reduce GST Late Fee; Other Key Decisions

In a bid to provide relief to small and medium taxpayers amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special amnesty scheme on Friday. The decision was taken at the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting.

The finance minister said that the “biggest decision taken today was about reducing compliance burden on the taxpayers." “To provide relief to small taxpayers, an amnesty scheme has been recommended for reducing late fee," she said.

“This is likely to benefit around 89% of those who pay GST. Taxpayers can file pending returns and avail benefits of scheme with reduced late fee. Even late fee has been rationalized," FM mentioned.

“The maximum amount of late fee has been reduced and will come into effect from future tax periods," she added.

“As expected the GST Council has approved an Amnesty Scheme on waiver or reduction of Late Fees for Late filing of GSTR 1 and GSTR 3B. However it would have been fair if the late fees which is refunded for those who have already paid and filed the return. It is important to note that the GST Portal does not allow filing of GST Returns before payment of Late fees," said Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP.

Several traders’ bodies have urged the Centre to provide extension of the deadline for filing GST returns. Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) earlier wrote to finance minister urging her to extend the date of filing of various GSTR returns till August under the GST Act and Rules, without late fee and interest.

Ravaged by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, states urged the Centre sought tax waivers on various medicines, medical devices, and health services, according to sources. The GST Council recommended to set up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the proposition and come back with their recommendation in 10 days.

At least seven states — Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — met on on Wednesday and discussed their agenda for 43rd GST Council meeting, said Punjab Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

